APC chairman: Zulum drums support for Akume

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, his fellow governors and other stakeholders in the party to support the candidature of the Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume as the next All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman.

He said: “As the Executive Governor of Borno State, who believes in the concept fairness, equity and justice, I plead with His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, all the executive governors of our great party, esteemed party chieftains and elders to unanimously endorse Distinguished Senator George Akume, the former Executive Governor of Benue State as the new National Chairman of the APC.”

Zulum added: “One thing about me is that I don’t pretend. Even Mr. President is aware of this fact about my character traits. To give our very own Christian brothers and sisters in our great party, the APC, the sense of belonging, Senator George Akume deserves the total support of all party chieftains who believe in the unity of our great party, APC.”

The governor expressed these views while paying a courtesy call on Senator George Akume at his Abuja residence.

 

