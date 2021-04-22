APC chairmanship aspirants to write qualification exams in Kaduna

The about 105 aspirants vying to fly the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming local government election in Kaduna State were yesterday subjected to a qualification examinations. The examination New Telegraph gathered was sanctioned by the state governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

The aspirants were told to be ready to go through a written and oral exercise after which they can qualify for the primaries. Efforts to get the reaction of the party in the state on the examination was not successful. This was as a call put across to the state’s Chairman of the party, Mr. Emmanuel Jekada, was answered by a voice, who refused to identify himself, but stated that the chairman was busy and not free to answer any questions. At the venue of the examination, some of the aspirants disclosed that they have concluded the examination and waiting for the oral screening.

