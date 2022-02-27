News Top Stories

APC Chairmanship: Buhari yet to adopt any candidate –Presidency

•Adesina: Consultations are still going on

 

President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to adopt a consensus candidate for the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention, slated for March 26.

 

That is according to the Senior Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina . Just last week, reports were rife that the Preseident had adopted a former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the consensus candidate of the party. But according to Adesina, the President would not adopt a candidate and would not make it public by himself.

 

He said: “If someone has been chosen by president as the APC chair, it would have been announced “I will tell you that the President has not adopted any candidate for a National Chairmanship position or any other position in APC National Working Committee (NWC).

 

“When he does that, I believe everybody would know and other candidates would accept the President choice.”

 

Also, a party source told Sunday Telegraph that the rumour that the President had adopted a candidate was not true as the contest was still open. The position of National Chairmanship has been zoned to North Central.

 

Among the leading candidates from the zone are: Senator Sani Musa, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Saliu Mustapha and Senator George Akume. The governors of the zone, Sani Bello (Niger), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abdulraham Abdulfati (Kwara) and Simon Lalong (Plateau) would meet with the candidates to reach a consensus.

 

The governors met with the former Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Adamu last week. The source, speaking said, some interested persons were the people projecting the name of Senator Adamu.

 

The source said the President would not adopt any candidate without consult   ing with the leaders of the zone, which include the governors.

 

He said: “The President is democratic and would not agree with any candidate without first agreeing with governors. “As you are aware, the governors in the zone are consulting and would make their findings to the President.

 

“No any outsider would decide for the zone who would be a consensus candidate in the zone. “But be rest assured that the candidate that would be considered would be acceptable to all party members.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
