APC chairmanship: Buni weathers the storm

JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM reports on the argument for and against the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee over the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on the Ondo State governorship election and its implication on the national leadership of the ruling party

Since July 28, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Chairman and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, have been at the centre of political discuss in the country.

The situation has been necessitated by the Supreme Court judgement of the Ondo State governorship election petition that was instituted last year by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate,

Eyitayo Jegede (SAN). The Ondo State governorship election that held in November last year was won by the APC and its candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. However, the PDP and its candidate had approached the courts with different claims against the victory of APC and its candidate.

The opposition party and its candidate lost at various courts of adjudication as well as at the Supreme Court. But the judgement of the apex court has been a source of concern to some members of the ruling party as well as political pundits, who considered it a narrow victory for APC.

The ruling with margin was 4/3 of main and minority judgement was centered on the qualification of the Yobe State governor (Buni), who signed the nomination forms of the Ondo State governorship candidate to occupy the position of national chairman of the party.

The debate has been centered on the qualification of Buni to hold the position of governor of Yobe State and that of chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee, which is also considered as an executive position.

But the majority judgement argued that there was no way the court could have ruled on the argument that it was unconstitutional for the Yobe State governor to have signed the nomination forms of the Ondo State governorship candidate since he was not joined in the case.

That judgement was silent on the implications of Buni being the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman. Unfortunately for the party and Buni, some senior lawyers, who are members of the party, saw the margin of victory for APC as a warning to the party over Buni’s continued stay in office as chairman of the caretaker committee.

First to raise an eyebrow over the judgement is the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo (SAN). While he advised the party to suspend the ward congress it held on August 1 on the grounds that the apex court had invalidated Buni’s chairmanship, the lead counsel for the APC in the governorship suit,

Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), however said the judgment of the majority of the apex court justices did not annul Buni’s chairmanship. Keyamo hinged his position on breach of Article 17 (IV) of the APC, which states that “no officer, in any organ of the party shall hold executive position in government concurrently.”

But, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, in separates legal opinions, dismissed Keyamo’s brief. They submitted that the party has not erred in having Buni lead the caretaker committee.

According to them, “Article 13 (3) (vi) which spells out the powers of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) states that the NEC can “create, elect and appoint any committee it may deem necessary, desirable or expedient and assign to them such powers and functions as it may deem fit and proper.”

And contrary to the advice of Keyamo and some others members, the party went ahead to hold its ward congress and despite the warning that it could be annulled in future because of the judgment.

But for the need to find a lasting solution, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and the APC governors have commenced talks as fear gripped the party over the implication of the judgement.

Also among those who have shown concern are two presidential aides, Senator Femi Ojudu and Senator Ita Enang, who have also joined on the call for the sacrifice of Buni as the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman.

However, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, is still insisting that the Buni-led Caretaker Committee were properly constituted.

According to him, the argument that Buni’s occupation of the position of caretaker committee chairman will spell doom for the party is speculative and has no basis in law.

The APC governors, under the aegis of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) not only toed Malami’s line of argument but passed a confidence vote on Buni and the caretaker committee.

The PGF in a statement issued by its chairman and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; stated: “Prior to the release of the written judgement, a lot of analysis and interpretations had been made, with some clearly mischievous.

The early release of the written judgement had availed the public with the judgement of the court, which settled issues conclusively.

“We thank the Supreme Court for this landmark judgement, which among others have dealt conclusively with legality of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, its composition and all its decisions.

The Supreme Court upheld the finding of the Court of Appeal that the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee ‘was set up to act on behalf of the National Executive Committee to temporarily carry out the function of the National Working Committee until new members were democratically elected.’

“The Supreme Court upheld further the ruling of the Court of Appeal that ‘it is evident that the said Governor Mai Mala Buni was appointed only in an acting capacity on a temporary basis to temporarily carry out and fill in the seat of the national chairman of the party pending the elections of new members.’

The holding of the Court of Appeal was not appealed against by the appellants i.e. Eyitayo Jegede, the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the last election in Ondo State and the Peoples Democratic Party. According to the Supreme Court ‘by not appealing against this holding, the parties herein accept it as correct, conclusive and binding upon them.

“The judgement has also settled the legality of the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee. The court has correctly ruled that in line with section 13.3 of the APC Constitution, the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was constituted by the National Executive Council of the APC to act as the National Working Committee.

This ruling is consistent with the legal advice available to APC in creating the committee and we commend the party’s legal team for the proper and lawful guidance.

“Governor Mai Mala Buni was appointed in acting capacity on a temporary basis to temporarily carryout and fill-in the seat of the national chairman of the party pending the election of a new national chairman.

This has settled conclusively that the APC National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and its composition is not in conflict with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and is consistent with provisions of the constitution of the APC.”

Reacting to the development, a chieftain of the party in Kano State, Abubakar Baba, called on members of the party to sheath their swords and support the Buni-led caretaker committee.

Speaking in Abuja, Baba said since members cannot throw away the bath water with the child, what is important is how to unite the party and not will destroy it. His words: “l have been listening to the arguments of some party members on the Supreme Court judgement on the Ondo State governorship election. To me, the argument shouldn’t be.

It shouldn’t be because it is speculative. If we don’t see it the way we are seeing it, nobody would see it that way. I do understand that some members might be aggrieved for one reason on the other against the party, but if they destroy the party, which one will they use to achieve their political ambitions.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should come in. You can’t be a minister or serving under his government and you are attacking the party anyhow. It shows insubordination.” Another chieftain of the party from Borno State, Mohammed Kachalla, on his part, asked President Buhari to sack his aides and ministers attacking the party because they are invariably attacking him.

According to Kachalla, what any member should have done was to go to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice or the national leadership of the party to air his concerns over the judgement.

“You don’t go to the media to advise the party on what you think is right or wrong. It is obvious that the cry by some people is not necessarily that their views on the judgement and the implications on the party are right but because they are not sure that they would achieve their political ambition in 2023 with the Caretaker Committee in the saddle.

“I will advise that party members should work hard to have acceptability in their constituencies to win election, rather than resort to attacking the leadership at the national level. “When you look at those giving legal interpretation over the judgement, most of them are those that have lost out in the 2023 equation in their states.

What everybody should do is to give a sincere advice on what should advance the fortunes of the party and not to think of taking away leadership from some certain persons because you feel that they are doing your bidding.”

The Caretaker Committee Secretary, John AkpanUdoedehe, also categorically stated that the interpretation and agitation in the party is about 2023. According to AkpanUdoedehe, there is nothing realistic about the argument that Buni leadership would plunge the party into legal crisis.

For him, Buni has done well for the party that he deserves commendations rather than condemnation. He also argued that documents for the recent ward congresses were signed by himself or the party’s Director of Organization.

He insisted that going by this, no court would invalidate the congresses on the grounds that Buni is the chairman of the caretaker committee. “For me, the argument of some lawyers on the Ondo State governorship election judgement and its implication to the party is academic and speculative.

We will take every issue as they come. What every party member should understand is that the governor of Yobe was used to save the party from disintegration.

“Since he came on board, every party member can testify that APC has become stronger as it has gained much mileage by the number of people that have defected into it or joined.

“Like Senator Magnus Abe said, there can never be a perfect situation, what party members should help in doing is to make every situation work.

For those saying with Buni APC is technically dead, they would be surprised that APC would be stronger by the time the caretaker will hand over the party to a new National Working Committee (NWC).”

Like this: Like Loading...