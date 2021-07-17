Politics

APC chairmanship candidate rolls out 6-point development plan for Kosofe

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chairmanship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Kosofe Local Government area of Lagos State in the July 24 election, Hon. Moyosore Ogunlewe, has rolled out 6-point development plan for the area. Ogunlewe, who flagged off his campaign on Tuesday with a visit to the traditional rulers in the LG area, summarised the plan under “Kosofe THEMES.” The lawyer-turned-politician revealed that the six letter word covers, Traffic and Transport, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Kosofe a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment/Tourism, and Security and Governance.

While emphasising traffic and transportation, Ogunlewe stated that his government would upgrade inner access roads and bottlenecks within Kosofe to allow for a well networked road system for free flow of traffic. He said further that on health and environment, Kosofe shall be the cleanest and healthiest LGA in the state and that ‘wole wole’ (sanitary inspectors) shall return and be strongly empowered to carry out regular inspections. The politician and son of former Minister of Works and Housing, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, said that Kosofe LGA will adopt use of technology to drive governance.

He stressed that his government will promote the special training of young persons in and around Kosofe with tech skills that will make them competitive in the world. “On making Kosofe a 21st Century Economy, we would commence the registration of businesses and certified/ registered artisans within Kosofe. Every artisan in Kosofe will have the opportunity to connect to businesses and industries within Kosofe,” he said. The chairmanship candidate also promised that his government will promote the opening up of “our traditional/ cultural festivals and celebrations, where tourists and a vastly growing urban population can participate in.”

While promising security for the people of the area, he said that the local government will further develop security “network working closely with the security agencies, state security infrastructure, traditional and community leaders and resident associations to effectively manage security.” Ogunlewe and his team had earlier visited the three traditional rulers in the community. Those visited were the Oloworo of Oworonsoki, HRM, Oba Bashir Oloruntoyin, Ologudu of Oguduland, HRM, Oba Najimu Akinwunmi Fashola (Ogabi 1) and Olojota of Ojota, HRM, Oba Jimoh Adewale Olawale- Cole (Toluwade Osundoye 1).

The traditional rulers, who gave Moyosore and team warm receptions, promised to ensure his success at the polls, saying that his father has done well as a politician of note in the state and the country. Also on the entourage were the vice chairmanship candidate of the LG, Prince Babatunde Saliu, Chairman of the APC in Kosofe LG, Alhaji Fatai Kehinde Bello, LG Secretary of the party, Hon. Adekunle Olorunfunmi (MAF), other party chieftains, supporters as well as some residents of the area.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

C’River: PDP raises the alarm over withholding its members’ allowances

Posted on Author Reporter

  Clement James, Calabar The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State has raised the alarm that its members in the House of Assembly and Councilors have not been paid their allowances because they refused to decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party in the state, Mr. […]
Politics

Nasarawa: How Assembly’s stability aid governance

Posted on Author CHEKE EMMANUEL reports

CHEKE EMMANUEL reports on how the stability in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has ensured a cordial working relationship between the legislative and executive arms of government in the state   While some state Houses of Assembly are engrossed in leadership crisis that have led to the impeachment of their speakers and principal officers, […]
Politics

U.S. Election: Millennias, youths set to influence future politics –Expert

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The voting strength of youth is expected to play a crucial role in deciding the results of the 2020 United States Presidential election, an expert has said. According to Dr. Elizabeth Matto, director of the Centre for Youth Political Participation at the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University in New Jersey, the interest of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica