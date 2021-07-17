APC chairmanship candidate rolls out 6-point development plan for Kosofe

The Chairmanship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Kosofe Local Government area of Lagos State in the July 24 election, Hon. Moyosore Ogunlewe, has rolled out 6-point development plan for the area. Ogunlewe, who flagged off his campaign on Tuesday with a visit to the traditional rulers in the LG area, summarised the plan under “Kosofe THEMES.” The lawyer-turned-politician revealed that the six letter word covers, Traffic and Transport, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Kosofe a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment/Tourism, and Security and Governance.

While emphasising traffic and transportation, Ogunlewe stated that his government would upgrade inner access roads and bottlenecks within Kosofe to allow for a well networked road system for free flow of traffic. He said further that on health and environment, Kosofe shall be the cleanest and healthiest LGA in the state and that ‘wole wole’ (sanitary inspectors) shall return and be strongly empowered to carry out regular inspections. The politician and son of former Minister of Works and Housing, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, said that Kosofe LGA will adopt use of technology to drive governance.

He stressed that his government will promote the special training of young persons in and around Kosofe with tech skills that will make them competitive in the world. “On making Kosofe a 21st Century Economy, we would commence the registration of businesses and certified/ registered artisans within Kosofe. Every artisan in Kosofe will have the opportunity to connect to businesses and industries within Kosofe,” he said. The chairmanship candidate also promised that his government will promote the opening up of “our traditional/ cultural festivals and celebrations, where tourists and a vastly growing urban population can participate in.”

While promising security for the people of the area, he said that the local government will further develop security “network working closely with the security agencies, state security infrastructure, traditional and community leaders and resident associations to effectively manage security.” Ogunlewe and his team had earlier visited the three traditional rulers in the community. Those visited were the Oloworo of Oworonsoki, HRM, Oba Bashir Oloruntoyin, Ologudu of Oguduland, HRM, Oba Najimu Akinwunmi Fashola (Ogabi 1) and Olojota of Ojota, HRM, Oba Jimoh Adewale Olawale- Cole (Toluwade Osundoye 1).

The traditional rulers, who gave Moyosore and team warm receptions, promised to ensure his success at the polls, saying that his father has done well as a politician of note in the state and the country. Also on the entourage were the vice chairmanship candidate of the LG, Prince Babatunde Saliu, Chairman of the APC in Kosofe LG, Alhaji Fatai Kehinde Bello, LG Secretary of the party, Hon. Adekunle Olorunfunmi (MAF), other party chieftains, supporters as well as some residents of the area.

