APC Chairmanship: Fixing a dysfunctional party system

AS the APC Congress draws near, political patronage is central to what ails the political party administration viza- viz system of governance. We must not continue depicting Nigeria as a soft state and a weak nation, where it is unable to apply the law equally to all its citizens. It is no longer news that our political parties and institutions are captives of the oligarchy and serve mostly their interest and that of the few rich allies and powerful politicians. Our leaders failed to unite and inspire our diverse peoples as a nation. These are symptoms of political patronage, peripherals feeding on themselves, defining us after many decades of this practice.

Our dysfunctional democracy gets its root from a failed party system and administration is one that can best be described as a failure of an electoral system to excise the virus of the politics of patronage that has infected our so-called elections.

This vicious politics of patronage has allowed few oligarchs and bosses to rule us from colonial times to post-colonial times, and their rule has brought us nothing but a facade of democracy, its mirage but not its miracle. Furthermore, the agenda of the oligarchy, the political dynasties, clans and cabals who get their candidates sponsored by their overburdened influences in party administration and get elected allow their legitimate capture of state institutions. They build on this dominance and perpetuate themselves in power, positions and wealth.

It is unfortunate that all these deformities are intertwined and protected by the lapses of adhering to our 1999 Constitution. And this clearly calls for a paradigm shift both from the political parties and to the system of governance. The best that can happen to any of our political parties is having an enigmatic leadership that is full of energy, vibrancy, intellectualism, focus driven and free of all liability baggage.

The country needs leaders who will lead and not hide behind the power to escape accountability. There must be an agenda with patriotism as the hallmark for all those seeking party and public offices. Those that don’t require us reading between the lines. At this time what we don’t need are the many of them that usually go to the extent of using God in courting votes but they’re actually after their personal interests.

As the public expect more drama to unfold, the bunch of aspirants seeking the Chairmanship of the party is a welcome development for a party in governance. And this is starring the party and its various leadership groupings. Other political alliances may also step in as the election fever heats up. At this point, however, neither of those in the old class or maintaining status quo deserve a place in the new party leadership, the APC deserves it better now than ever to maintain the lead and improve its electoral fortunes. To all of the aspirants to the Chairmanship, the decision to go for it should be as sacred as going to the poll booth to vote.

Since the vote is sacred, there is a bigger responsibility on the part of potential leaders to decide and prepare to be a leader of this party and country. The APC vision of the future and the nation A Chairmanship candidate must bring before the APC members by extension the people a vision of the future and the nation, which he will strive to realize if he is fortunate enough to get elected.

That vision must be personal, shared by his party and supporters if he is lucky. He cannot substitute for this the vision or record of his predecessor or political godfathers; in the end he must lead alone. Any of the aspirants could quickly become a serious and viable candidate for the party’s highest office if he can do things differently when he announces his candidacy in the coming party Congress. First, he should run on a platform of conviction politics – of his fundamental values as a new breed politician, and what he believes will best serve the party and its purposes.

Second, he should go against the grain of the entrenched political culture of dynastic politics, sectionalism, favouritism, money politics, parasitism on the public payroll, cronyism and patronage. From the foregoing it will not be out of place to give a brief of the possible contenders to the position of National Chairman of the APC. In recent weeks, names of former governors, exministers and serving senators such as Tanko Al-Makura, Danjuma Goje, George Akume, Abdulaziz Yari, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, Abdullahi Adamu and Mohammed Sani Musa have been well pronounced as the likely successor to the former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

No doubt, they are all eminently qualified and loyal to the party; one of the most unassuming contenders on everyone’s lips is Senator Mohammed Sani Musa – the Senator representing Niger east in the 9th Senate. Senator Mohammed Sani Musa can quickly become a credible and potentially winning candidate if he can mould a vision for the party which will eventually translate to the nation and the future that the people can believe in, Musa is a plausible alternative candidate because he has chalked up a long and creditable record of service in both private and public sectors, his performance especially in the legislature stands him high despite been in it for just a little more than two years.

The exercise of power will not be foreign to him. Senator Sani Musa, long time student and observer of the Nigerian political space, must have been learning the scheming skills of a goal getter and researching more on what a candidate must bring to the office in order to succeed as a true party leader.

It can well be said that this coming APC Congress will be an election about the future, not the past. Hence the real intentions of those seeking party and public office must be ideologically defined and promoted on the basis of shifting grounds from the status quo to a “new vision – new direction” doctrine that Senator Musa so believed in.

