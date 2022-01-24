APC chairmanship: Gladiators ready for battle

Will a dark horse emerge as APC national chairman?

FELIX NWANERI reports that the stake is high as the clock ticks towards the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) given the personalities in the race for the national chairmanship position of the ruling party and the intrigues that have characterized the build-up to the exercise

The stage is set for the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the party’s release of the convention’s timetable, which begins with the sale of forms for aspirants vying for its national positions.

The exercise billed for February 26, will see elected and statutory delegates from across the 36 state chapters of the party as well the Federal Capital Territory, elect members of a new National Working Committee (NWC), who will take over from the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling party.

A statement issued by the National Secretary of the caretaker committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, on Wednesday last week, stated that the convention would be kick-started with receiving of the interim report of the National Reconciliation Committee on January 31.

The statement read in part: “The APC CECPC at its 19th regular meeting on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the party’s national secretariat considered and adopted the timetable/schedule of activities for the February 26, APC National Convention.”

According to him, the schedule of activities ahead of the party’s national convention is as follows: “Receiving of the interim report of the National Reconciliation Committee, January 31; consideration and adoption of reports of state congresses – February 2; inauguration of the state executives – February 3.

“Sale of forms to all aspirants vying for national offices at the APC national secretariat, February 14; submission of completed forms and accompanying documents at the APC national secretariat on or before February 19; publication of sub-committees – February 19; screening of all aspirants vying for national offices – February 20; screening appeals to hear and resolve complaints arising from the screening exercise – February 23.

“Accreditation of all statutory and elected delegates to the national convention – February 24 to February 25; national convention to elect national officers to the National Executive Committee – February 26, while national convention appeal to hear and resolve complaints arising from the national convention – February 28.”

The APC scribe, in another development described as fake, reports that the party’s leadership had zoned its national chairmanship position to a particular zone. He said the report should be disregarded, adding that there was no decision on that. “I am here to debunk the fake news going around on the social media that we have zoned offices.

We are yet to meet on the issue of zoning of national offices. The news and rumour making the rounds is fake news. We never discussed the issue during our deliberations. People should disregard the story because it is fake news.

It is not true.” The tenure of the Buni-led CECPC was billed to elapse in December 2021, so it has rumbling in the party, particularly over an alleged plot to extend the committee’s tenure.

The 13-member CECPC was set up on June 25, 2020, by the APC National Executive Council (NEC) to oversee affairs of the party for an initial six months, following the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC on June 16, 2020. However, the CECPC’s tenure was extended twice.

The first was in December 2020 for six months. Another six months was given to the caretaker committee in June 2021.

Also approved then was the timetable for APC ward, local government and state congresses. With the conclusion of the ward, local government and state congresses, APC stakeholders had expected the national convention will follow suit given that the Independent NationalElectoralCommission has already announced the date for the 2023 presidential election.

However, the delay notwithstanding, formostparty faithful, it is optimism ahead of February 26 although there is no doubt that apprehension has characterized its build-up to the national convention given the intrigues playing out.

What many initially believe would be a “family affair” has turned to a test of political might among APC chieftains, who are out to do battle over control of the party’s structures ahead of the 2023 general election..

While the various gladiators for the APC plum job (national chairmanship) are leaving nothing to chance to actualise their respective ambitions, the belief in most political quarters is that the exercise would be more than a national convention.

This is due to the fact that those angling to fly the party’s flag in the next presidential election have aligned themselves behind the various chairmanship aspirants

Against this backdrop, it is expected that the outcome of the national convention will determine, where the pendulum would swing in the battle for the APC ticket for the 2023 presidential election, which has commenced with declarations by party chieftains like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Dave Umahi and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Already, analysts are of the view that the calibre of candidates in the race for the national chairmanship of the APC is a welcome development for a party in governance.

The belief is that the next national chairman, besides preparing the party for the 2023 general election, will have to deal with enormous issues it will inherit from the outgoing and past executives and ensure that the party truly lives up to its “progressives” credentials beyond just the name.

They added that the chairman would also be saddled with the responsibility of changing the current perception among Nigerians, rekindle the hope and confidence of chieftains of the party and more importantly, ensure a level playing ground to all aspirants during the primary elections to nominate candidates, who will fly the APC flag in the 2023 elections.

Among those jostling for the national chairmanship position of the ruling party are Senators Tanko Al-Makura, Sani Musa, Abdullahi Adamu, George Akume and Danjuma Goje. Others are Saliu Mustapha as well as former Governors Ali Modu Sheriff and Abdulaziz Yari.

All the candidates are former governors with the exception of Senator Musa, who represents Niger East at the National Assembly and Mustapha, who was the National Deputy Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), one of the defunct parties that merged to form the APC. Those rooting for the former governors are of the view that they the party will benefit immensely from their wealth of experience.

However, the perception of overzealousness, corruption baggage and most importantly, authoritarianism as witnessed during the leadership of Oshiomhole (a former governor of Edo State) may affect their endorsement by members and leaders of the party.

While there is no doubt that Adamu, Al-Makura, Akume, Goje, Sheriff and Yari are serious contenders for the APC national chairmanship, some party faithful are of the view that the odds seem to favour those seen as the underdogs – Musa and Mustapha.

Those who hold this view maintained that what the ruling party needs going into the 2023 general election is a team player as the “Buhari factor” is not going to be there during the polls. They also insist that Buni’s successor must be a party man, who must be highly organized, dedicated and passionate.

Tanko Al-Makura

The immediate past governor of Nasarawa State is not pretending over his ambition to succeed Buni as the national chairman of the ruling party.

Al-Makura, who presently represents Nasarawa South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has the support of his home state in bid to steer the ship of the APC. Emerging development shows that he has the support of his successor, Governor Abdullahi Sule.

The governor had during the APC registration/revalidation exercise, not only advised the party to look in the direction of the defunct CPC and Nasarawa State for the position of its national chairman, but revealed reasons why he is mobilising support for Senator Al-makura.

No doubt, a serious contender for a position such as the national chairmanship of a ruling party must have the backing of his home state, but how the Al-Makura camp convinces other tendencies within the APC to back an aspirant of the CPC extraction after cries of marginalization by the ACN and ANPP camps by the Buhari administration will determine how far the former governor of Nasarawa State will go in his bid.

Ali Modu Sheriff

A founding member of the APC before he left the party for the PDP ahead of the 2015 general election, the former governor of Borno State later acted as chairman of the party until he was removed and replaced by Ahmed Makarfi.

In April 2018, he defected back to APC and has been working underground to emerge as its next national chairman, with a promise to lead the party to victory in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Though Sheriff has a rich political profile that stands him out among other contenders, the belief within the APC is that he is likely not to be trusted given what transpired during his reign as acting national chairman of the PDP. Sheriff almost succeeded in wrestling the PDP to ground until the party was saved by the courts.

Abdulaziz Yari

The immediate past governor of Zamfara State is also eyeing the national chairmanship of the ruling party, and it is believed that the defection of his successor, Bello Matawalle to the APC, has placed him in a good stead. Yari had sought for a seat in the Senate after eight years as governor of Zamfara State but his bid was truncated by internal wrangling within the state chapter of the APC.

Though he won the poll, a Supreme Court judgement, however nullified his election and those of all candidates fielded by the APC on the ground that they were not validly nominated.

After the botched Senate bid, Yari concentrated with rebuilding the party in the state. While this has paid off with Matawalle defection, it is not clear whether he will enjoy the support of the governor, who has taken over the leadership of the party in the state.

Danjuma Goje

Those rooting for the former governor of Gombe State and a third time senator are of the view that he is the most qualified among the gladiators for the chairmanship of the ruling party given his rich political profile.

They cited how he singlehandedly wrestled power from an incumbent governor in 2003, led the APC to overwhelming victory in 2019, winning all elective positions in Gombe State with the exception of four out of the 24 state Assembly seats thereby defeating PDP that had ruled the state for 16 years.

Goje was also described as a loyal party man given the way he accepted the APC’s leadership decided to support Senator Ahmed Lawan for the Senate presidency in 2019 by jettisoning his interest in the position in the interest of the party and the nation.

George Akume

Another former governor in the race to succeed Buni, Akume, who the current Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, equally has a rich political profile, which according to his supporters, is what APC needs to retain power in 2023.

They further advanced that for the APC to sustain its winning ways across the county, the party must re-oil its winning machine through ideas and leadership vision under a personality like Akume.

The former Benue State governor’s supporters also believe that the next national chairman of the APC should be someone, who has held a noteworthy political office like that of a governor or its equivalent. It is against this backdrop that they believe that Akume would be a bridge between the centrifugal and centripetal forces in the party.

Sani Musa

The senator representing Niger East Senatorial District in the upper chamber of the federal legislature might be seen as a dark horse in the race but there are indications that he is the candidate to beat given his support base. The senator is said to have the backing of most APC senators, who are rooting for one of their own to assume the leadership of the party.

The lawmaker is seen as a great mobilizer, a bridge builder and a strategist, who is passionate about wholesome development of the nation, which according to them, is what APC needs going into the 2023 general election.

The belief that Senator Musa, who chairs the Senate Services Committee, is the right man for the APC top job, perhaps, explains the various endorsements for his bid.

According to most APC stakeholders, the senator remains visible and consistent in envisioning a radical departure from the docility and obstinacy that was the hallmark of the past leadership of the party in resolving delicate issues that requires tact and reconciling aggrieved members.

Those who hold this view, maintain that challenges that come with inheriting a party of diverse culture with a potential to be enveloped with protracted crisis requires a technocrat and a politician with the prerequisite leadership skills of the modern era – someone who is vibrant, focus driven, devoid of godfatherism and free from corruption.

They added that the APC cannot afford a repeat of the past as the party is going through a new metamorphosis on the account of the reconciliation efforts and recent defectors into the party.

The argument is that the ego and expectations of these gladiators must be managed in such a way as to avoid a possible implosion of the party. Musa, on his part, has pledged to give the ruling party a new vision by reengineering its internal and working structures if elected as its next national chairman. He also promised to adapt a participatory work style that will usher visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party.

Unveiling his plans for the ruling party, the lawmaker, said he will unite all members to forge what he described as a new vision and direction for the APC and the country.

His words: “If given the opportunity to lead the party I will completely reengineer the internal structures and workings of the party. I will be adaptive to a participatory work style that will usher in visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party.

“Leadership is an awesome and great responsibility that requires high sense of innovations and vision as a mechanism to changing our country. If given the opportunity to lead the party,

will endeavour to justify every day and in every act the trust that will be placed in me. Bringing a new beginning to our party leadership will create a new hope and direction in taking the burden of leadership of our country.”

Reminding APC members of the need to keep the towering legacy and leadership of President Buhari, Musa said he will provide for the party, leadership that will eventually make Nigeria stronger, more tolerant, more prosperous and fairer by giving every member of the party equal opportunity.

“Knowing fully that APC has been through storms and wilderness in the last two years, if eventually securing the trust to lead the party, I will surely make it possible for us to forge a new vision, new direction for the APC and the nation. If found worthy to lead, I will devote my all in adhering to the goals and aspirations of the party, abide by the nation’s constitution, rule of law, the party’s constitution and manifesto.”

Saliu Mustapha

Perhaps, the youngest among the aspirants for the national chairmanship of the ruling party, the one-time Deputy National Chairman of the defunct CPC is banking on his relationship with the President’s camp to actualize his ambition.

The Kwara State born politician who believes that he what it takes to move the APC to the next level has already promised to reconcile all factions and ensure that the party promotes equity if elected.

“I have been endorsed by every wellmeaning stakeholder; that is why I am motivated in this race. As a former deputy national chairman of CPC, I led the party to the merger.

So, nobody is older than me in Kwara APC. They all met me in the party. “I have retained that neutrality and I am hoping that given the opportunity to be chairman of the party will be my first legal step on reconciling the factions in the party.

We need all hands on deck. “Being a key player in how the merger came about, I decided to step into the arena for the post of APC national chairman because I believe we don’t have the best.

I have gathered enough experience and enough goodwill. I want to see a party where there is fairness, equity and justice, not a party where there is imposition,” he said. Mustapha also said he is not intimated by positions held by other aspirants, adding that ideology should be the dominant factor in choosing a chairman for the APC.

According to him, “I am not intimidated by titles; I bow to superior argument. It is ideas that rule. I will be looking forward to working with all these fellow aspirants who I believe are major stakeholders.

Our challenges are not what can tear the party apart. We have been able to manage our challenges and that is why people are begging to join us.” His optimism, notwithstanding, many believe that Mustapha faces a Herculean task given the fact that he would be facing contenders, who have the backing of former governors as well as some serving and ex-senators.

No doubt, all the gladiators jostling for the national chairmanship of the ruling party are eminently qualified for the position but it is clear that party faithful will go for a candidate, who will usher visionary and pacesetting leadership rather than a big name.

