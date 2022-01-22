News

APC Chairmanship: I’ll respect party constitution, manifesto – Akume

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the former governor of Benue State and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, has said he would respect the constitution of the party if elected as chairman. Akume stated this through some leaders of the ruling party at a press briefing in Abuja. The APC leaders declared that Senator Akume currently stands tall among all other aspirants in the race based on his experience, capability, integrity and support among all interests.

The elders consisting Sam Ode, former Minister of State, Niger Delta Affairs and a governorship aspirant, Chief Ray Murphy, Publisher, Summit Newspapers, Chief Terlumun Akputu, a governorship aspirant, Prof. Terhemba Shija and Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, were led by Chief Simone Shango, former National Publicity Secretary of National Party of Nigeria (NPN), Speaking with newsmen on Friday in Abuja, Chairman, Contact Committee and Media group for Senator George Akume campaign team, Shango, said if elected the minister will work towards ensuring that APC becomes a model in political party administration in Nigeria and beyond. Shango said: “If elected APC National Chairman, Senator George Akume will be committed to upholding the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Constitution of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.”

 

