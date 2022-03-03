News

APC Chairmanship: I’ll wait for Buhari’s statement – Sheriff

Posted on

Former governor of Borno State and All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairmanship candidate, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, yesterday expressed reservation over the adoption of the former governor of Nasarawa State Senator Abdullahi Adamu as consensus candidate by President Muhammadu Buhari for the position.

Sheriff, fromNorthEast, said he await the official statement of thePresidenton the issue The National Chairmanship position is said to be zoned to North Central and it is being alleged that the President has endorsed Senator Abdullahi Adamu from Nasarawa State. Sheriff briefing journalists in Abuja over the allegation, said: “Of late, I have been inundated by insinuations and rumours that President Muhammadu Buhari has zoned and endorsed a candidate for this all important position in our party’s leadership. “It has become very pertinent and exigent to address these concerns. First and foremost, I am not aware of anyofficialstatementorposition by Mr. President on endorsement of any particular candidate or/and zoning of the Chairmanship position of our great party.”

 

