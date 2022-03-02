APC Chairmanship: I’ll wait for President Buhari’s official statement – Sheriff

Former governor of Borno State and All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairmanship candidate, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff on Wednesday expressed reservation over the adoption of the former governor of Nasarawa State Senator Abdullahi Adamu as consensus candidate by President Muhammadu Buhari for the position.

Sheriff, from the North East said that he awaits the official statement of the President on the issue.

The National Chairmanship position is said to be zoned to North Central and it is being alleged that the President has endorsed Senator Abdullahi Adamu from Nasarawa State.

Sheriff briefing journalists in Abuja over the allegation, said: “Of late, I have been inundated by insinuations and rumours that President Muhammadu Buhari has zoned and endorsed a candidate for this all important position in our party’s leadership.

“It has become very pertinent and exigent to address these concerns.

“First and foremost, I am not aware of any official statement or position by Mr. President on endorsement of any particular candidate or/and zoning of the Chairmanship position of our great party. Mr. President and indeed the party are yet to issue a formal statement on these issues.

“I am in the race for the National Chairmanship position of our party APC because of my strength of character, capacity and competence. My intentions are clear and explicitly for public good rather than self-interest.

“As a loyal party member, I will abide by the decisions of Mr. President at any time he makes an official decision on zoning or endorsement of any particular candidate. I have unequivocal confidence in Mr. President’s capacity to make the right choice for the growth of our party. I am totally committed to work with anyone/everyone to reposition our party towards actualizing resounding victory in 2023 general elections and beyond.

“Our guiding principle will be the party’s Constitution and Manifesto, and I will be committed to it.”

