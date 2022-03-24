APC Chairmanship: I’ve confidence I’ll win –Senator Musa

After undergoing the screening on Tuesday night, a frontrunner for the national chairmanship position in the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention, Senator Sani Musa, said he was confident he would emerge as the next chairman.

He also expressed confidence in the process of the screening. He said: “The process is okay. I mean the way they set up inside is quite okay. I mean you just see the crowd outside but there is nothing like that inside. We did it very well and everything went well.

The process is quite seamless and I believe that the best will come out of what they are doing tonight. “I’m sure every supporter of APC, every member of APC is quite happy with what is going on, what they are doing. This has shown us that March 26 is sacrosanct and we believe that the best and qualitative leadership will come out of the March 26 National Convention. “I wasn’t denied access; I wasn’t almost denied access into the premises. The crowd was so much and that tells you how thick APC is.

We were asked normal questions like any other interviews you can go for.” Other National Chairmanship aspirants that were screened were: Senator George Akume, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, Saliu Mustapha, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Alhaji Abdullazizi Yari. The screening of other candidates of different National Working Committee (NWC) positions would continue today.

