APC Chairmanship: Musa seeks to reposition ruling party

FELIX NWANERI reports on the intrigues over the forthcoming National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and stakeholders’ support for the candidacy of the senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa, who is aspiring for the position of National Chairman of the ruling party

There is no doubt that the stakes are high as the clock ticks towards the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) billed for February next year.

The exercise will see members of the ruling party converging at Abuja to elect a new National Working Committee (NWC) that will take over from the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC). For most party faithful, it is optimism ahead of the National Convention but there is no doubt that apprehension has characterized its build-up given the intrigues already playing out.

What many see as a family affair is gradually turning to a test of political might among party chieftains, who are out to do battle over control of the party’s structures ahead of the 2023 general election, particularly the presidential poll.

While the various gladiators for the APC plum job are leaving nothing to chance in their respective bids, the belief in most political quarters is that the National Convention would be more than an exercise to elect members of the ruling party’s executive as those angling to fly the party’s flag in the next presidential election have aligned themselves behind the chairmanship hopefuls.

Already, analysts are of the view that the calibre of candidates in the race for the National Chairmanship of the APC is a welcome development for a party in governance.

The belief is that next National Chairman, besides preparing the party for the 2023 general election, will have to deal with enormous issues it will inherit from the outgoing and past leadership and ensure that the party truly live up to its “progressives” credentials beyond just the name.

The new chairman would also be saddled with the responsibility of changing the current perception of the party among Nigerians, rekindle the hope and confidence of chieftains of the party and more importantly, ensure a level playing ground to all aspirants for the various elective position that will be contested for in the 2023 elections.

Among the candidates jostling for the National Chairmanship position of reconciliathe party are Senators Abdullahi Adamu, Tanko Al-Makura, George Akume, Sani Musa and Danjuma Goje.

Also in the race are former Governors Ali Modu Sheriff and Abdulaziz Yari as well as a former National Deputy Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Saliu Mustapha. All the candidates are former governors with the exception of Senator Musa, who represents Niger East at the National Assembly and Mustapha.

While those rooting for the former governors are of the view that they the party will benefit immensely from their wealth of experience, the perception of overzealousness, corruption baggage and most importantly, authoritarianism as witnessed during the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole (a former governor of Edo State) is likely to affect their chances.

On the other hand, it is believed that Mustapha will bring his three years of experience as a former deputy chairman of CPC and a member of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) if he emerges as APC’s next national chairman. While there is no doubt that Adamu, Al-Makura, Akume, Goje, Sheriff and Yari are serious contenders for the APC National Chairmanship, the odds seem to favour Senator Musa, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Services,

Although some see Musa as a dark horse, his bid interestingly has the backing of most APC senators, who are rooting for one of their own to assume the lead- ership of the party.

Equally working for the lawmaker is the clamour for the chairmanship of the APC to be zoned to the North Central. According to most chieftains of the APC, a National Chairman in the has mold of Musa is what the ruling party needs going into a general election as the “Buhari factor” is not going to be there again. They also insist that Buni’s successor must be a party man.

They further argued that besides being a founding member of the APC, Senator Musa is a highly organised, dedicated, passionate and hardworking person with a proven integrity in all the places he has served in both public and private sector from 1986 to date.

The lawmaker was also described as a great mobilizer, a bridge builder and a strategist, who is not only passionate about the wholesome development of the nation but has the capacity required in managing diverse people and interests irrespective of tribe, religion.

While much has been said about his sterling qualities and ability to lead the party, a lot has also been left unsaid on his impeccable patriotism to the country.

Musa has remained visible and consistent in envisioning a radical departure from the docility and obstinacy that was the hallmark of the past leadership of the party in resolving delicate issues that requires tact and reconciling aggrieved members.

Those who hold this view, maintained that challenges that come with inheriting a party of diverse culture with a potential to be enveloped with protracted crisis requires a technocrat and a politician with the prerequisite leadership skills of the modern era – someone who is vibrant, focus driven, devoid of godfatherism and free from corruption.

They added that the APC cannot afford a repeat of the past as the party is going through a new metamorphosis on the account of the ongoing reconcilia

tion efforts and recent decampees into the party ahead of its National Convention.

The argument is that the ego and expectations of these gladiators must be managed in such a way as to avoid a possible implosion of the party. Musa, on his part, has pledged to give the ruling party a new vision by re-engineering its internal and working structures if elected as its next National Chairman.

He also promised to adapt a participatory work style that will usher visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party. Further unveiling his plans for the ruling party, the lawmaker, added that he will unite all members to forge what he described as a new vision and direction for the APC and the country.

His words: “If given the opportunity to lead the party I will completely reengineer the internal structures and workings of the party.

I will be adaptive to a participatory work style that will usher in visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party. “Leadership is an awesome and great responsibility that requires high sense of innovations and vision as a mechanism to changing our country.

If given the opportunity to lead the party, I will endeavour to justify every day and in every act the trust that will be placed in me. Bringing a new beginning to our party leadership will create a new hope and direction in taking the burden of leadership of our country.”

Reminding APC members of the need to keep the towering legacy and leadership of President Buhari, Musa said he will provide for the party, leadership that will eventually make Nigeria stronger, more tolerant, more prosperous and fairer by giving every member of the party equal opportunity.

“Knowing fully that APC has been through storms and wilderness in the last two years, if eventually securing the trust to lead the party, I will surely make it possible for us to forge a new vision, new direction for the APC and the nation. If found worthy to lead, I will devote my all in adhering to the goals and aspirations of the party, abide by the nation’s constitution, rule of law, the party’s constitution and manifesto.

“And let us never forget the need to keep towering legacy and leadership of our amiable President Muhammadu Buhari, who has given our party an ideology and presence in the international community, his democratic ideals and work within the sub-region and Africa, fight against corruption and his efforts at security as well as the skills and the determination he brought to securing peace return in our country.” Despite Musa’s lofty plans for the APC, many are wondering why he

wants to leave the Senate for the leadership of the ruling party. But the senator, who sees nothing wrong with the move, described his bid to lead APC is another call to national service.

His words: “Man by nature is a boundless entity, the desire to be for everyone is one of the cardinal reasons that sees me aspiring for the head of the APC. Before I was elected a senator, I have worked in the public and private sectors. I have been a leader in the APC since 2014 and served as a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) from 2019 to date.

If you look at the antecedents, you will notice the consistency. As a serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing the good people of Niger East Senatorial District and Chairman Committee on Senate Services, I have served my people well as a first term senator, and it has been an amazing experience.

“So, my interest in the chairmanship of our great party, the APC, is another call to national service just like my current position as a senator of the Federal Republic. You must bear in mind that as the national chairman of the APC, I can leverage on my experience here in the Senate to push the manifesto of the party to the National Assembly more efficiently.

It will also give me a vantage position to deliver reconciliatory leadership, which the party needs now to navigate out of its present challenges.

“Also, my leadership of the party will reinforce our commitment to keep the towering legacy and leadership of our amiable President Muhammadu Buhari, who has given our party an ideology and presence in the international community.

His democratic ideals and work within the sub-region and Africa, fight against corruption and his efforts at providing security stand him out hence the need to have a leader, who will continue to give full support and attention to such progressive efforts.

“There’s going to be a continuation and all of my efforts will be directed to support the deepening of democracy in Nigeria. It is a necessary sacrifice I must make to build our party in particular and the nation in general.”

On what stands him out as well as his support base given the profile of the other contenders, the lawmaker said: “My pedigree, experience and personal sacrifices to the party and building of democracy in Nigeria generally stands me out.

I have a clear vision of where I want to take the party as encapsulated in the three Rs – Reconciliation, Reorganisation and Redirection. I am not just seeking the office of the national chairman of the APC for the sake of it but to reposition the party to win elections and take Nigeria to its pride of place in the world.

“I want to provide for the party, leadership that will continue making Nigeria stronger, more tolerant, more prosperous and fairer by giving every member of our party equal opportunity. If found worthy to lead, I will devote my all in adhering to the goals and aspirations of the party, abide by the nation’s constitution, rule of law, the APC constitution and manifesto.

Giving an insight on his support base, he said: “Since I indicated interest in the chairmanship of the APC, the support has been overwhelming across the leadership of the party at the state level, down to the grassroots and back to the federal level.

Those who are sincere will tell you I am the candidate to beat. Even my opponents know that I am a better candidate based on my pedigree, my contribution to the party and my sincere commitment to ensure the stability and success of the party.”

No doubt, all the gladiators jostling for the National Chairmanship of the ruling party are eminently qualified for the position but it is clear that party faithful will rather than a big name go for a candidate, who will usher visionary and pacesetting leadership.

