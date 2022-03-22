News Top Stories

APC Chairmanship: Sani Musa visits Gombe gov

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A leading All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairmanship aspirant Senator Mohammed Sani Musa has visited Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya at Gombe State Governor’s lodge in Abuja.

 

The visit was in continuation of his consultations with stakeholders and party leaders. Musa and Yahaya spoke on ways to move the party forward, especially regarding the March 26 APC National Convention.

 

While presenting his agenda for the party if elected, Musa said he was fully prepared to bring about a visionary leadership to the APC and rejig the entire party architecture in line with international best practices.

 

The governor said he is convinced that Musa possesses the right leadership qualities for the job. He urged Musa to continue with his consultations and prayed for his successful outing at the convention, stressing that he will be looking forward to working with him should he emerge as the next National Chairman

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Zimbabwe receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines

Posted on Author Reporter

  Zimbabwe has received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced. The President, on Monday, shared photos of a cargo plane with COVID-19 vaccines while making the announcement via his official Twitter handle. He also announced the country will start COVID-19 vaccination this week. “The first batch of vaccines for Zimbabwe […]
News Top Stories

IPPIS: FG softpedals, considers ASUU’s UTAS

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Federal Government, yesterday, declared that it might consider adoption of University Transparency Account System ( UTAS) , being presented by the Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU). ASUU is introducing UTAS as alternative emoluments payments platform to the Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System ( IPPIS). Addressing the press after about two and half […]
News

Nigerian actor arrested for selling drugs in India

Posted on Author Reporter

  Men of the Indian Police Service, attached to the K.G. Halli police division on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian national, Chekwume Malvin, who works as an actor in the Indian film industry, for allegedly peddling drugs in the city. The 45-year-old was caught red-handed near the BDA Complex in HRBR Layout. The police seized about […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica