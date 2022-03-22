APC Chairmanship: Sani Musa visits Gombe gov

A leading All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairmanship aspirant Senator Mohammed Sani Musa has visited Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya at Gombe State Governor’s lodge in Abuja.

The visit was in continuation of his consultations with stakeholders and party leaders. Musa and Yahaya spoke on ways to move the party forward, especially regarding the March 26 APC National Convention.

While presenting his agenda for the party if elected, Musa said he was fully prepared to bring about a visionary leadership to the APC and rejig the entire party architecture in line with international best practices.

The governor said he is convinced that Musa possesses the right leadership qualities for the job. He urged Musa to continue with his consultations and prayed for his successful outing at the convention, stressing that he will be looking forward to working with him should he emerge as the next National Chairman

