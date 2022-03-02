APC chairmanship: We don’t want PDP stock –Stakeholders

Some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said that they don’t want any former member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as its national chairman or deputy national chairman. They fingered the former Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Adamu and former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, who are alleged to be contesting the positions of national chairmanship and deputy national chairmanship respectively as former members of the opposition party. Also the stakeholders said they would resist any attempt to postpone again, the national convention slated for March 26.

There have been strong rumours of a plot to postpone again the national convention. But reacting to thisyesterday, the leader of the stakeholders, Aliyu Audu, said they were not ignorant of the plans of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to combine the conduct of the national convention to usher in a National Working Committee (NWC) and National Convention to elect the presidential candidate of the party, but that this would be resisted. According to him, no any argument adduced by the CECPC would be tenable this time around as President Muhammadu Buhari had made up his mind for a national convention. Speaking on the national convention to elect the NWC members, the stakeholders condemned the rumoured consensus candidate centred on Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

They averred: “We believe also that Senator Abdullahi Adamu, aside not deserving of the coveted seat in the All Progressives Congress ahead of many other aspirants who have unwavering belief in the ideals of our great party and have laboured day and night for its success, he has not demonstrated any commitment of being young-people-inclined, especially at a time that the young members of APC who constitute more than 80 per cent of the membership have been singing about marginalization and noninclusion.

“He does not possess the democratic credentials that should be exemplary of a national chairman in a party like the APC, considering that he was one of the strong proponents of Obasanjo’s third term agenda. If that agenda had succeeded, the beneficiary may be sitting as a lifetime president today; but we wonder if that development would have deepened democracy so much as to have a progressive party like the APC, which some interest now want to hand over to Abdullahi Adamu.

“We, therefore, believe that any endorsement of Senator Adamu, either purported or real, as the chairman of our party is a very dangerous gamble; one that signals a return of our much beloved progressive party to the hands of the original PDP members. “We are also not unaware of plans to also bring another member of the party from the stock of the People’s Democratic Party in the person of former Senate presiden, Ken Nnamani, to serve as the deputy National chairman (South) of All Progressives Congress.

“We believe our preference is in line with the established commitment of President Buhari to young persons, especially in relation to their political growth. The President has demonstrated this with his accent to the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ Bill, his appointment of a sizeable number of result-driven young people into positions of authority, and the reinforcement of his commitment to the political growth of youths with his recent directive during the visit of the APC Youth Lobby Group. “It is our belief that the President’s commitment to holistic youth inclusion must be reflected across board, especially in the choice of the chairman of the ruling party, which we believe must be someone who will not only represent the aspirations of young people in the party but also be willing to carry them along.”

