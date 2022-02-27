APC Chairmanship: Who wears the consensus cap?

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned the National Chairmanship to the North Central for its National Convention slated for March 26. In this write up, JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM looks at the credentials of the party men that have shown interest to lead the party in the next four years

At the last meeting of the Progressive Governors Forum, the umbrella body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors with the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari, he had charged the governors to work towards providing consensus National Working Committee members that would pilot the affairs of the party in the next four years.

Specifically, the charge was given as regards to the National Chairmanship of the party. This would not be the first time the National Chairmanship of the APC would be emerging through consensus.

There are about five National Chairmanship candidates of the party from the North Central where the position has been zoned.

The candidates are: Alhaji Saliu Mustapha (Kwara), Senator George Akume (Benue), Senator Sani Musa (Niger) Senator Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa) and Senator Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa).

In 2014, the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun emerged by consensus as all other candidates endorsed him as the sole candidate. This was also repeated in 2018 when the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole emerged as APC National Chairman.

The issue of consensus is provided for in the constitution of the party as one of the ways a candidate or aspirant of the party can be elected or nominated for an election. And the need to maintain cohesion and unity is why APC always resorted to forging consensus to wriggle itself out of the division, especially in the election of its national officers.

However, no sooner the issue was agreed on, the rumour of President Buhari adopting the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as the consensus candidate rented the air.

This naturally put panics in the camps of other candidates as the atmosphere within the campaign offices and their supporters changed. To worsen the situation, a photograph of the North Central governors and Senator Abdullahi Adamu surfaced in the social media.

The photograph was interpreted as his adoption by the governors. After some time, the rumour was said not to be true as some other National Chairmanship aspirants spoke out.

So also was the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makur that there was no adoption of any consensus candidate by the President or the North Central governors. Al-Makura assured his supporters not to dissipate their energy or panic over that.

According to him, the visit of the governors was to commence the process of reaching a consensus. He explained that the governors visited Senator Adamu first because of his age, as the most elderly person. Al-Makura explained that he would be visited just like other National Chairmanship candidates.

Also reacting, Senator Sani Musa, one of the leading candidates asked his supporters to disregard the rumour of President Buhari or anybody adopting a consensus candidate. In the statement signed by him on behalf of his campaign organisation, he said, “The Sani Musa campaign organisation commends President Muhammadu Buhari for not taking sides with any of the aspirants and his insistence on the use of consensus in the election of national officers in the national convention.

By this pronouncement, Mr. President has upheld the foundation of the APC constitution of participative democracy, consensus oriented, equity and inclusiveness.

“The consensus process has since been adopted to elect national officers and members of the executive and National Working Committee of the APC in 2014 and in 2018 respectively.

This procedure has helped the party in aggregating interests; ensuring the input of every participant is carefully considered and there is a good faith effort to address all legitimate concerns.

This is why the Sani Musa Campaign Organization commends President Buhari for always considering the party first by adhering to its constitutional provisions in critical decision making.

“Our commitment to the party’s lay down guidelines and procedure for further consultations in ensuring the emergence of a better and widely acceptable candidate and outcome is well pleasing to us. We urge our supporters and party faithful to dispel news articles from rumour mongers capable of further heating the already polarized political sphere and only accept news/ information that comes from the official party sources.

“The Sani Musa campaign organisation will continue to drive its mantra ‘New voice New direction’ to champion coalition building and creation of strong political structures with the required capacity to address the challenges we face as a party and ultimately as a nation.”

Saliu Mustapha (Kwara)

Mustapha was born on September 25, 1972 in Ilorin, Kwara State. He attended Bartholomew primary school in Zaria for his primary education and then proceeded to Command Secondary School in Kaduna for his secondary education. He studied Mineral Resources Engineering at the Kaduna Polytechnic.

His political career started in the early 21st Century when he became the first National Publicity Secretary of the Progressive Action Congress (PAC), a defunct political party that contested in the 2003 Nigerian presidential election.

He became a member of the All Nigeria Peoples Party and was devoted to the presidential ambition of Buhari. In 2009, when a breakaway faction of the ANPP led by Muhammadu Buhari formed the Congress for Progressive Change, Mustapha became the National Deputy Chairman of the party. He held this position until the party merged and formed the All Progressives Congress.

George Akume (Benue)

George Akume, born 1953 is the current Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs. In 1999, he became governor of Benue State and served two terms of four years.

He won elections to represent the people of Benue as a senator for Benue North- West in Nigeria’s senate. Akume was reelected Senator for Benue North-West in the April 2011 elections, running on the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) platform.

He was again re-elected to the senate under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015. He was Chairman Senate Committee on army and a ranking members of senate. He was the Minority Leader of the Senate from June 2011 to June 2015.

He was the first Governor of Benue State to have completed two terms in office and was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Akume obtained a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and a Master’s degree in Labour Relations from University of Ibadan.

Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa)

Senator Al-makura was born around 1952 in Lafia, Nasarawa State [3] as a member of the Gwandara ethnic Group.[4] He attended Dunama Primary School, Lafia, Keffi Teacher’s College l and then Government Teachers College of Education, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. For a short period in 1975 he was an Assistant Producer at the Broadcasting Corporation of Northern Nigeria. He later went to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, graduating with a Bachelor of Education Degree.

For his National Youth Service he was a teacher at the Government College, Makurdi. In 1978 he formed Al-makura Nigeria Limited, importing and servicing agricultural and industrial machinery. Later he ventured into real estate and property development as owner and chairman of Ta’al Nigeria Limited, with properties in Abuja, Lagos, Kano and Washington DC, United States.

He owns the Ta’al Lake Resort, Abuja and the Ta’al Conference Hotel, Lafia He elected governor of Nasarawa State in 2011 and he served two terms.

At his completion as governor in 2019 he was elected into the Senate Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Al-Makura, whose political trajectory spans for over three decades was the only governor elected on the platform of the Congress for Progress Change (CPC), one of the legacy parties that formed APC in 2013.

Sani Musa (Niger)

Mohammed Sani Musa represents Niger East Senatorial District of Niger State at the Nigerian 9th National Assembly on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Born in 1965 in Niger State, he attended Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria where he bagged B.Sc (Hon) in Business Administration in 1990, specializing in Banking and Finance. Musa was PDP Senatorial Candidate for Niger East, PDP National Delegate, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Paikoro LGA Niger State.

He was a Member of the Gubernatorial Campaign Committee of PDP Niger State. He was also an Ex-Officio of United Nigeria Congress Party Niger State Chapter, Ex-Officio, All Peoples Party (later ANPP).

He defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and upon this political platform he contest and won the senatorial election as the Senator currently representing Niger East senatorial district in the Senate.

He has a Postgraduate Certificate in International Management from the University of Liverpool, a Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Public Policy and Management University of London (2007), Diploma in Insurance from ABU Zaria (1986), Professional Certificate in Conflict Analysis from the United States Institute of Peace (2007).

In the Corporate World, Senator Musa was the President/CEO of ACT Technologies Ltd and was a former Special Adviser – Investment & Infrastructure Niger State Government and Director / Member of the Board of Directors of the Niger State Development Company Limited (NSDC).

He was also Chairman, Task Force on Environmental Management and Member, Niger State Economic & Social Advisory Council. He was also Associate Member, Niger Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture Minna; Patron, Tea and Coffee Producers Association of Nigeria.

Abdullahi Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu was governor of Nasarawa State from 1999 to 29 May 2007. He is representing the Nasarawa West Senatorial District, Nasarawa State on the platform of the ruling Party All progressives Congress (APC).

Born July 1946, he attended the Government Secondary School, Makurdi (1960– 1962), the Government Technical College, Bukuru (1962–1965) and Kaduna Polytechnic (1965–1968). He returned to Kaduna Polytechnic for a Higher National Diploma in June 1971. Adamu started work in 1967 with the Electricity Corporation of Nigeria.

In 1971, he joined the Northern Nigeria Development Corporation (NNDC) Kaduna. In 1973, he joined AEK, a consultancy firm, where he was Project Manager for construction of Durbar Hotel and Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna.

In October 1975, he was appointed the Executive Secretary of the Benue/Plateau Construction Company by the Benue/Plateau State government. From February 1980 – September 1983 he was Chairman of the Benue Cement Company, Gboko. In1987, he enrolled in the part-time degree programme of the University of Jos, obtaining an LLB (Hons) in 1992.

He enrolled in the Nigerian Law School, Lagos where he obtained his BL and was called to the Bar as a solicitor and Advocate of Supreme Court of Nigeria in December 1993. After the end of his two-term governorship, he became Secretary, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a platform he was governor for 8 years. In November 2009, a group of prominent PDP members stated that they would support his candidacy in the 2011 elections for the Nasarawa West Senate constituency.

