APC Chairmanship: Why Buhari overruled govs, chose Sen. Adamu

Investigations have revealed on why President Muhammadu Buhari chose the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairmanship consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) without considering the APC governors objections. A party source privy to decisions reached at the meeting of the governors with President Buhari said the President told them outrightly that it was his prerogative to choose the APC National Chairman and other National Working Committee (NWC) members if he chooses to.

The President, who was said to have chosen Adamu after his meeting with the APC governors on Wednesday ahead of the Saturday’s National Convention told the governors that they cannot choose their state chairmen still choose who becomes the National Chairman. According to the source, the President chose the National Chairman and asked the governors to go and work with him.

The source said: “It is believed in some quarters that the governors under the NGF of PGF are having overbearing influence in governance and party administration.” However, the Chairman of the APC National Convention Sub-Committee on Media and Publicity and Governor of Na-sarawa State, Abdullahi Sule said the governors would respect the President’s choice. According to him, there was not wrong in consensus as it was provided for in the party’s consensus. He also said the party intends to reach at more consensus before the Convention. Speaking to journalists yesterday, Sule, who spoke alongside other committee members, said: “As you have seen, a lot of activities have been taking place in the last couple of weeks leading to the last week of the convention which we are going to have on the 26. In the next two days we will have our convention.

“You can actually see that we have been able to resolve most of the issues going to a convention in a consensus arrangement. Just last night the President met with all the chairmanship aspirants. “As I mentioned earlier we have been driven towards a consensus arrangement so that we can have a very peaceful Convention after which most of the political activities will begin which will lead into the success of the party at most of the elections that we are going to have next year by the grace of God. “We also want to inform you that as the major caucuses of this party, we have been meeting in order to discuss most of the grey areas and resolve them and so far so good all the governors have been inspired yesterday.”

 

