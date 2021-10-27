APC chairmanship: Will a dark horse emerge?

It is a crowded race for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), but given the intrigues that shaped the recent state congress of the party, it is evident that party faithful will, rather than big names, go for a candidate who will usher visionary and pacesetting leadership. FELIX NWANERI reports

The stage appears set for the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the conclusion of the party’s state congresses and emergence of executives of its state chapters. The party had before the state congress, conducted the ward and local government congresses to elect members of the executives at the two levels.

The tenure of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) is billed to elapse in December, so it is expected that the ruling party will hold its national convention early next year. The 13 member CECPC was set up on June 25, 2020, by the APC National Executive Council (NEC) to oversee affairs of the party for an initial six months, following the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) on June 16, 2020. However, the CECPC’s tenure has been extended twice since then.

The first was in December 2020 for six months. Another six months was given to the caretaker committee in June 2021. Also approved then was the timetable for APC ward, local government and state congresses. With the conclusion of the ward, local government and state congresses, APC stakeholders now have their eyes set on the national convention. For most party faithful, it is optimism ahead of the national convention but there is no doubt that apprehension has characterized its build-up given the intrigues already playing out.

What many see as a family affair is gradually turning to a test of political might among party chieftains, who are out to do battle over control of the party’s structures ahead of the 2023 general election, particularly the presidential poll. While the various gladiators for the APC plum job are leaving nothing to chance in their respective bids, the belief in most political quarters is that the exercise would be more than a national convention as those angling to fly the party’s flag in the next presidential election have aligned themselves behind the chairmanship hopefuls. Already, analysts are of the view that the calibre of candidates in the race for national chairmanship of the APC is a welcome development for a party in governance. The belief is that next national chairman, besides preparing the party for the 2023 general election, will have to deal with enormous issues it will inherit from the outgoing and past leadership and ensure that the party truly live up to its “progressives” credentials beyond just the name.

The chairman would also be saddled with the responsibility of changing the current perception among Nigerians, rekindle the hope and confidence of chieftains of the party and more importantly, ensure a level playing ground to all aspirants during the presidential primary election for the 2023 elections if the consensus option being canvassed fails to sail through. Among the candidates jostling for the national chairmanship position of the party are Senators Abdullahi Adamu, Tanko Al-Makura, George Akume, Sani Musa and Danjuma Goje. Also in the race is Mallam Mustapha Salihu and former Governors Ali Modu Sheriff and Abdulaziz Yari.

All the candidates are former governors with the exception of Senator Musa, who represents Niger East at the National Assembly and Alhjai Saliu Mustapha. Those rooting for the former governors are of the view that they the party will benefit immensely from their wealth of experience. However, the perception of overzealousness, corruption baggage and most importantly, authoritarianism as witnessed during the leadership of Oshiomhole (a former governor of Edo State) may affect their endorsement by members and leaders of the party.

On the other hand, it is believed that Mustapha will bring his three years of experience as a former deputy chairman of the Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) and a member of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) if he emerges as APC’s next national chairman. While there is no doubt that Adamu, Al-Makura, Akume, Goje, Sheriff and Yari are serious contenders for the APC national chairmanship, the odds seem to favour Senator Musa, who some describe as a dark horse.

Apart from having the backing of his state chapter of the party, the lawmaker’s bid has also been endorsed by most APC senators, who are rooting for one of their own to assume the leadership of the party. Equally working for Musa is the clamour for the chairmanship of the APC to be zoned to the North Central. Those rooting for the chairman, Senate Committee on Services, are of the view that the party should avoid handing its leadership to another former governor given what it went through in the hands of Oshiomhole. According to them, what the ruling party needs going into a general election is a team player as the “Buhari factor” is not going to be there again.

They also insist that Buni’s successor must be a party man. They argued that besides being a founding member of the APC, Senator Musa is a highly organized, dedicated,passionate and hardworking person with a proven integrity in all the places he has served in both public and private sector from 1986 to date. The lawmaker was also described as a great mobilizer, a bridge builder and a strategist, who is not only passionate about the wholesome development of the nation but has the capacity required to manage diverse people and interests irrespective of tribe, religion. These qualities according to them are what APC needs going into the 2023 general election.

The belief that Senator Musa, who chairs the Senate Services Committee, is the right man for the APC top job, perhaps, explains the various endorsements for his bid. Just recently, a group under the aegis of APC Stakeholders for 2023 Elections Victory, in declaring support for the senator, said he has the requisite experience to lead the ruling party. Coordinators of the group, Yemi Adeleye and Sabiu Ali, in a statement, described Musa as a grassroots mobilizer and bridge builder, adding: “With the current state of the APC, the party needs to leadership qualities of Senator Musa to continue the reconciliation and peaceful rehabilitation approach that has been entrenched in the party by the Governor Buni-led caretaker committee.”

The group added: “This is the time for the APC to have someone in the capacity of Senator Musa as APC national chairman to pilot the affairs of the party to victory in 2023 and beyond. Musa is a committed manager of people and resources, using exceptional leadership organization and communication skills to manage high performance across sectional teams.

He has proven skill in developing consensus at party, committee and legislative levels and has also exhibited qualities that could stand him out as a solid party man that can deliver the APC in all future elections.” While much has been said about his sterling qualities and ability to lead the party, a lot has also been left unsaid on his impeccable patriotism to the country,.

Musa has remained visible and consistent in envisioning a radical departure from the docility and obstinacy that was the hallmark of the past leadership of the party in resolving delicate issues that requires tact and reconciling aggrieved members. Those who hold this view, maintained that challenges that come with inheriting a party of diverse culture with a potential to be enveloped with protracted crisis requires a technocrat and a politician with the prerequisite leadership skills of the modern era – someone who is vibrant, focus driven, devoid of godfatherism and free from corruption. They added that the APC cannot afford a repeat of the past as the party is going through a new metamorphosis on the account of the ongoing reconciliation efforts and recent decampees into the party ahead of its national convention.

The argument is that the ego and expectations of these gladiators must be managed in such a way as to avoid a possible implosion of the party. Musa, on his part, has pledged to give the ruling party a new vision by re-engineering its internal and working structures if elected as its next national chairman. He also promised to adapt a participatory work style that will usher visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party. Further unveiling his plans for the ruling party, the lawmaker, added that he will unite all members to forge what he described as a new vision and direction for the APC and the country.

His words: “If given the opportunity to lead the party I will completely re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party. I will be adaptive to a participatory work style that will usher in visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party. “Leadership is an awesome and great responsibility that requires high sense of innovations and vision as a mechanism to changing our country. If given the opportunity to lead the party, I will endeavour to justify every day and in every act the trust that will be placed in me. Bringing a new beginning to our party leadership will create a new hope and direction in taking the burden of leadership of our country.”

Reminding APC members of the need to keep the towering legacy and leadership of President Buhari, Musa said he will provide for the party, leadership that will eventually make Nigeria stronger, more tolerant, more prosperous and fairer by giving every member of the party equal opportunity. “Knowing fully that APC has been through storms and wilderness in the last two years, if eventually securing the trust to lead the party, I will surely make it possible for us to forge a new vision, new direction for the APC and the nation.

If found worthy to lead, I will devote my all in adhering to the goals and aspirations of the party, abide by the nation’s constitution, rule of law, the party’s constitution and manifesto. “And let us never forget the need to keep towering legacy and leadership of our amiable President Muhammadu Buhari, who has given our party an ideology and presence in the international community, his democratic ideals and work within the sub-region and Africa, fight against corruption and his efforts at security as well as the skills and the determination he brought to securing peace return in our country.”

