APC chairmen in 19 Northern states move to register new members

State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the nineteen northern states yesterday met in Jos, the Plateau State capital, to brainstorm on modalities of conducting peaceful congresses as well as the registration of new members in the party.

Chairman of the northern states’ APC Chairmen, who was also the Chairman of the APC in Plateau State, Hon. Letep Dabang, in his speech during the opening ceremony of the meeting, said they would ensure workable modalities for conducting peaceful congresses and the registration of new members to have a good database for the party.

He said the meeting, which was periodical and had been holding since inception, was coming at the right time when the party had concluded all modalities to welcome new members into its fold as well as the revalidation of its existing members.

He said the clamour by Nigerians to join the fold of the APC necessitated the exercise and as such the APC chairmen from the nine teen northern states would fashion out ways to make it a success in the region and discuss other issues critical to the continuous growth of the party.

Letep said the tasks before the chairmen was enormous and urged them to handle the exercise effectively for the party to succeed, saying; *If the northern states get it right, it will set the model for other zones to emulate.”

He said the party registration exercise provided the opportunity to capture decampess in the database of the APC in the various states.

