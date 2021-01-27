News

APC chairmen in 19 Northern states move to register new members

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos Comment(0)

State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the nineteen northern states yesterday met in Jos, the Plateau State capital, to brainstorm on modalities of conducting peaceful congresses as well as the registration of new members in the party.

 

Chairman of the northern states’ APC Chairmen, who was also the Chairman of the APC in Plateau State, Hon. Letep Dabang, in his speech during the opening ceremony of the meeting, said they would ensure workable modalities for conducting peaceful congresses and the registration of new members to have a good database for the party.

 

He said the meeting, which was periodical and had been holding since inception, was coming at the right time when the party had concluded all modalities to welcome new members into its fold as well as the revalidation of its existing members.

 

He said the clamour by Nigerians to join the fold of the APC necessitated the exercise and as such the APC chairmen from the nine teen northern states would fashion out ways to make it a success in the region and discuss other issues critical to the continuous growth of the party.

 

Letep said the tasks before the chairmen was enormous and urged them to handle the exercise effectively for the party to succeed, saying; *If the northern states get it right, it will set the model for other zones to emulate.”

 

He said the party registration exercise provided the opportunity to capture decampess in the database of the APC in the various states.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ortom to Buhari: Don’t dismiss Adeboye’s call for restructuring

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led goverment not to dismiss calls for the restructuring of the country and other views expressed by the people as ‘unpatriotic outbursts’. The governor was reacting to a recent statement by the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who suggested that […]
News Top Stories

Leaked video: PDP maligning Gambari wrongly –Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

      The Presidency has said that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chosen a wrong person to malign by trying to misinterpret the chat the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, had with the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, along the walkway […]
News

UNIABUJA promotes 10 professors

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja, has approved the promotion of six academic staff to the rank of professor and four others to the rank of associate professor.   A statement issued yesterday by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Dr.Habib Yakoob, said the elevation took effect from 2018 and 2019, following […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica