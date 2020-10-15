APC chairmen’s forum passes vote of confidence in Buni, committee members

The Forum of the State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress has passed a vote of confidence in the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni and his committee members. The forum also dismissed the 14-day ultimatum given by a group, “Concerned APC members,” toBuni. According tothechairmen, thegroup was an amorphous one.

It will be recalled that a group had this week asked the caretaker committee to commence the process of organising a national convention or face a protest by party members. However, speaking at a meeting with the Caretaker Committee at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, Chairman of the State APC Chairmen, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, supported theBuni-led committee, as he said: “Buni on behalf of the caretaker committee briefed the states chairmen on the progress so far made on their assignment, from inception, to date.

We are pleased and proud of whattheyhaveachievedsofar and have assured the committeeof thesupportof theentire APC membership across the country. “Of specific note is that the party is getting more united, with more people joining and the last weekend success in Ondo State is a reflection of its successes.

Equally, plans for new membership registration, in accordance with section 9.4 of our party’s constitution, which provided that a register of members shall be compiled and maintained at the ward level had met with the approval of party members across the country. “Finally, our attention has been drawn to social media stories allegedly giving an ultimatum to the caretaker committee by a group calling themselves; “Concerned All Progressives Congress Members”. This is hitherto, an unknown group in the APC and we wonder if they are actually ”concerned” as their name suggests. The APC chairmen unanimously condemn any attempt to distract efforts of the caretaker committee from the commendable work they had been doing.”

