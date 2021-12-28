News

APC chides Edo govt over plan to demolish Benin Central Hospital

The Edo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for an immediate and unconditional halt to the plan by the state government to demolish Benin Central Hospital and in its place build an ultra-modern motor park. In a statement issued by its State Assistant Publicity Secretary, Victor Osheobo, yesterday in Benin, the APC described the plan as a plot to “Make Edo Grounded Again” (MEGA). According to the party, there is no wisdom in the reason advanced by the government for the proposed demolition of the hospital which is to make way for an ultra-modern Motor Park to decongest the city centre and ultimately generate additional revenue for the state.

The statement reads: “We label such thinking not only as weird and evil, but also unacceptable. This is because no right thinking government will prefer to replace a viable health facility, which it should equip and staff, to better cater for the well-being of the people, with a Motor Park. “The APC has it on good authority that the hospital has been stripped bare while bulldozers are already lined up for the demolition exercise. “Our party will not allow this unpatriotic efforts of the government to continue because potentially it destroys the fortunes of generations of Edo children.”

 

