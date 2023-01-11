APC chides PDP over allegation of collecting pensioners’ VIN numbers

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State yesterday chided the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over an allegation that government officials in the state are going round collecting VIN numbers of pensioners so as to coarse them into voting for Governor Abdullahi Sule in the March 11 governorship election.

The APC therefore challenged the PDP to work toward winning the 2023 elections and leave the APC government out of its impending failure. Spokesman of the state chapter of the APC, Chief Douglas Otaru, made the position of the party known while reacting to the allegation by the PDP that officials of the government were forcing pensioners to exchange their PVCs before paying their pensions. Otaru described the allegation as unfounded, baseless and a calculated attempt to smear the image of the APC and as well mislead residents of the state. He urged opposition parties in the state to go out there and canvass for votes to win elections rather than resorting to blackmail, calling on the people to disregard what he described as a frivolous allegation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...