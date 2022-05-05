APC chiefs condemn attack on party’s billboard

A group under the auspices of APC Youth Progressives Forum has condemned the act of some thugs, who were said to have destroyed and vandalised All Progressives Congress (APC) billboards and some posters across major streets and roundabouts in Bauchi metropolis.

Accordingly, the group called on Governor Bala Mohammed to, as a matter of urgency, to address the increasing attacks on the opposition parties in the state, especially APC campaign properties. Chairman of the forum, Ukkasha Hamza Rahama, made the claim when he led his supporters to the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), yesterday in Bauchi. According to him, “The dilemma and unfortunate incidence of the increasing attacks on opposition parties’ billboards and posters, particularly the All Progressives Congress in the state under the watch of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State and the urgent need to call the thugs and their sponsors to order.”

