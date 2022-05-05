News

APC chiefs condemn attack on party’s billboard

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

A group under the auspices of APC Youth Progressives Forum has condemned the act of some thugs, who were said to have destroyed and vandalised All Progressives Congress (APC) billboards and some posters across major streets and roundabouts in Bauchi metropolis.

Accordingly, the group called on Governor Bala Mohammed to, as a matter of urgency, to address the increasing attacks on the opposition parties in the state, especially APC campaign properties. Chairman of the forum, Ukkasha Hamza Rahama, made the claim when he led his supporters to the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), yesterday in Bauchi. According to him, “The dilemma and unfortunate incidence of the increasing attacks on opposition parties’ billboards and posters, particularly the All Progressives Congress in the state under the watch of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State and the urgent need to call the thugs and their sponsors to order.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023 Presidency: APC, PDP risk mass defections if S’East is not given slot –Ezeife

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Should the two dominant parties in the country; the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), fail to nominate a South East presidential candidate in 2023, indication emerging is they risk mass defection of the Igbos to another political party in order to actualise their ambition. It would be recalled that a […]
News

Russia’s COVID-19 cases up 6,852 to 627,646

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russia has confirmed 6,852 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 627,646, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Saturday. The death toll grew by 188 to 8,969, while 393,352 people have now recovered, including 9,200 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement. […]
News Top Stories

Vaccines: 20 researchers apply for N67bn grants –CBN

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

T  he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has received more than 20 applications requesting for N67 billion grants under its Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS). CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this during the inauguration of the Body of Experts (BoE) for Scheme in Abuja yesterday.   Emefiele explained that the programme […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica