APC chieftain calls for urgent resolution of ASUU strike

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress( APC), Chief Sam Nkire, hascalledontheFederal Government to urgently take action to avert the looming solidarity strike by the Nigerian LabourCongress(NLC) insupport of the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), intheinterestof peace and unity in the country. Nkire who had once taken a swipe at ASUU for being insensitive to the suffering and academic losses of students, now thinks that urgent action is needed to address all the issues involved in the dispute.

The APC stalwart said in a statement in Abuja that the country could notafford toshut downalllabour activitiesinthe country at this point in time, when political, economic and social situations are boiling at very high temperatures. Nkire further appealed to both parties in the dispute to consider the present economic and security situations in the nation as well as the plight of the idle student population and apply the spirit of give and take in resolving the issues involved. He specifically appealed to bothhispartyandgovernment not to play into the waiting hands of the opposition political parties, eagerly waiting for an opportunity to make a mountain out of a mole hill, in order to gain some mileage towards the 2023 general election.

