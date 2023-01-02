APC chieftain condemns attacks on opposition supporters in Niger, Lagos, others

A leader of the Niger State All Progressive Congress (APC), Jonathan Vatsa, has condemned the violent attacks on the supporters at campaign rally rallies in parts of the country. According to him, such attacks are against the peace accord signed by all parties with the National Peace Committee led by former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar. The outspoken former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism said: “In Niger, Lagos, Kaduna, Oyo, Enugu, Rivers, Kebbi and Borno states supporters of the APC, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) have either been attacked and other blamed for sponsoring thugs. “In Niger State, youth restiveness and other clashes have now degenerated to political rivalry. “The youths are politically divided and have strong support for their parties but because of the tight security put in place by the Commissioner of Police Ogundele Ayodeji they have not had any opportunity to clash.” Vatsa particularly condemned the attacks in Lagos by thugs. Vatsa had slammed the Muhammadu Buhari administration for the growing corruption in the country. Reacting to the N89.1 trillion Stamp Duty fraud, the APC chief said it is “heartbroken” to hear that such an amount of money could be stolen or tampered with under Buhari. He said: “This is hard to believe that the President has not said anything about this monumental fraud. This is not how to fight corruption if really this government came to fight corruption.” According to him, while the N80 billion saga involving the Accountant General of the Federation is gradually being swept under the carpet: “Nigerians are again confronted with this evil against the people of this country of a missing N89.1 trillion stamp duty collection fraud in CBN.”
