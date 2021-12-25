APC chieftain, Daniel Okeke, advocates peace, unity at Christmas

News

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman of Swiss Spirits Hotels, Chief Daniel Okeke has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s christmas celebration.

The businessman-cum politician while calling on christians to use the holy season to practice the teachings of the holy bible and demonstrate the exemplary qualities of Jesus christ in their daily lives, called on Nigerians to embrace peaceful co-existence despite ethnic, religious and political differences.

Okeke conveyed his greetings to his political associates and supporters, stressing that he will sustain his humanitarian gestures for the sake of improving the standard of living of the people.

In his Christmas message, the politician acknowledged the contributions of religious leaders to the sustenance of peace and harmony across the country.

He said: “I felicitate with Nigerians especially the christian community on the occasion of this year’s Christmas.

“It is yet another opportunity to appreciate God for the gift of life.

“This period should be dedicated to the service of God and humanity.

“Let us imbibe the teachings of the holy bible in all our endeavours.

“We must shun violence, thuggery and other social vices in order to build an ideal society.

“As we mark this year’s christmas, let us show love and support to the less privileged in the society.”

Okeke wished Nigerians a hitch-free  Christmas celebration.

 

