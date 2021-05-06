APC chieftain, Daniel Okeke hails Benjamin Kalu at 50

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Daniel Okeke (Mezie Abia), has described Spokesman of the Federal House of Representatives and member of House of Representatives (Bende federal constituency), Hon. Benjamin Kalu as an outstanding federal legislator by all standards. While commending the celebrant for his intellectual dexterity, political capacity and urbane personality, the frontline business mogul stressed that the people of Bende federal constituency are blessed with a responsive and charismatic representative in the Green Chamber.

Okeke, who is also the Chairman of Swiss Spirits Hotels, urged Kalu not to relent in his efforts at attracting development to his community and Abia state at large. In his goodwill message, Okeke extolled the virtues of the celebrant, adding that Kalu had built a distinguished career in business and politics. He said: “On behalf of my family and political associates, I celebrate a true and patriotic son of Abia state and Spokesperson of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu on the occasion of his 50th birthday anniversary.”

