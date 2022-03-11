APC chieftain hails FG, Fashola over Second Niger Bridge construction

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Modestus Umenzekwe, has commended the Federal Government, Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola for setting the date for the unveiling of the Second Niger Bridge, which will mark the formal commencement of operation of the world class edifice. Recall that Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and his Labour and Employment counterpart, Chris Ngige on March 8, inspected work at the Second Niger Bridge, where Gambari announced that the bridge would be put to public use in October. The three, who were at the Onitsha-Owerri Road Interchange of the link road to the bridge, also walked the entire 1.6km length of the bridge to the Asaba, Delta State end. The Managing Director of Julius Berger, Mr. Lars Ritchter, who conducted the dignitaries through work at the bridge, said work on the bridge would be completed on April 2.
