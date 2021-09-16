APC chieftain lauds Senator Oduah’s loan scheme

…welcomes her to party

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) family in Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra state, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene last weekend eulogised the Senator representing the area, Princess Stella Oduah, for her ceaseless human development schemes.

Speaking during a sensitisation programme for a N100 million micro credit scheme for people of Ogbaru, Hon. Ogene boasted that with the Senator joining forces with him and other leaders, the APC is now fully entrenched in the Anambra North senatorial zone.

“With the recent defection of our daughter, Omueze Oduah, alongside her teeming supporters, the rival People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) are as good as dead, politically, in our zone,” Hon. Ogene said.

The former House of Representatives member contended that as an agrarian district, the several agriculture based interventions by the Senator, which has made life more meaningful for the people, would most certainly translate to electoral votes for the APC in the forthcoming November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election.

Organised under the auspices of MAXLIFE, one of her foundations, the current would enable about 2,000 indigenes get interest free loans for various farming and other commercial endeavours.

Beneficiaries are to be drawn from the 15 indigenous communities in Ogbaru, upon nomination and approvals by their traditional rulers and President Generals.

Designed as a revolving interest free loan, the scheme is to be overseen by the newly inaugurated Ogbaru Trust Fund, made up of Prince Azubuike Ononuju, Hon. Innocent Nwanta, Agwunobi Joe Oduah, Ikenna Uyanne and Hon. Ogene, amongst others.

