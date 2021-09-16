Metro & Crime

APC chieftain lauds Senator Oduah’s loan scheme

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…welcomes her to party

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) family in Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra state, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene last weekend eulogised the Senator representing the area, Princess Stella Oduah, for her ceaseless human development schemes.

Speaking during a sensitisation programme for a N100 million micro credit scheme for people of Ogbaru, Hon. Ogene boasted that with the Senator joining forces with him and other leaders, the APC is now fully entrenched in the Anambra North senatorial zone.

“With the recent defection of our daughter, Omueze Oduah, alongside her teeming supporters, the rival People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) are as good as dead, politically, in our zone,” Hon. Ogene said.

The former House of Representatives member contended that as an agrarian district, the several agriculture based interventions by the Senator, which has made life more meaningful for the people, would most certainly translate to electoral votes for the APC in the forthcoming November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election.

Organised under the auspices of MAXLIFE, one of her foundations, the current would enable about 2,000 indigenes get interest free loans for various farming and other commercial endeavours.

Beneficiaries are to be drawn from the 15 indigenous communities in Ogbaru, upon nomination and approvals by their traditional rulers and President Generals.

Designed as a revolving interest free loan, the scheme is to be overseen by the newly inaugurated Ogbaru Trust Fund, made up of Prince Azubuike Ononuju, Hon. Innocent Nwanta, Agwunobi Joe Oduah, Ikenna Uyanne and Hon. Ogene, amongst others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Osun rescues 25 trafficked girls From Lebanon

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Osun State government has rescued 25 trafficked girls, who are indigenes of the state, from Lebanon. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola also approved funds for the repatriation of the girls, which has been scheduled for August 12, 2020. The Diaspora Focal Point Officer for the state, Mrs. Titi Fadahunsi-Ajayi, said the girls had been profiled and registered […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged N32.8bn pension fraud: EFCC rearrests ex-civil servant

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

A former Assistant Director in the Federal Civil Service, Mr. John Yusuf, has been rearrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over an alleged N32.8billion police pension fund fraud. Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Dele Oyewale, who made the disclosure in a statement, Monday, said Yusuf, “…has […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Igangan boils as 20 killed; palace, petrol station burnt in Oyo

Posted on Author Reporter

  More than 20 people have been allegedly killed in Igangan, one of the towns in Ibarapa North Local Government in Oyo State after an attack by suspected bandits. The Palace of the Asigangan as well as a popular petroleum station were not spared. They were razed by the suspected bandits numbering 50, who were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica