News

APC chieftain, Okeke commends party leaders, advocates youth participation in politics

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and eminent businessman, Chief Daniel Okeke has applauded the efforts of the national leadership of the party under the chairmanship of Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State in galvanizing grassroots support for the party.

 

Describing the on-going membership registration and re-validation exercise as a welcome and timely development, the Chairman of Swiss Spirits Hotels, commended the leader of Abia APC Caucus, Senator Orji Kalu, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Chief Uche Ogah and other key stakeholders of the party in Abia State for working aggressively in mobilising support for the party.

 

Mezie Abia noted that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has attracted robust infrastructure to the South East, adding that Ndigbo will continue to support the President in its determined efforts to reposition the country.

 

Okeke made these assertions at the weekend in his Ubila Ututu country home on Saturday after re-validating his membership of the APC. He said: “The current registration and re-validation exercise of our party, APC will further strengthen the party across the country.

 

“In Abia State, we commend our leaders, who have taken the bull by the horns, by working tirelessly for the sake of the APC and Abians. “The welfare of Abians is paramount and the APC will clinch the governorship position in Abia State in 2023”.

 

Okeke furthrr said that the APC remains the ideal party to reclaim the lost glory of Abia State, adding that the 2023 general elections will provide an opportunity to young people to participate in democratic process and governance at all levels of government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Three new deaths as Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections near 55,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  Three people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Friday, increasing Nigeria’s fatality toll to 1,051. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new deaths in its update for September 4, 2020. The agency also confirmed 156 new positive samples in 16 states and the federal capital territory (FCT). With […]
News

47 Kano-trained female doctors return from Sudan

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

A total number of 47 indigenous Kano female trained medical doctors came back from Sudan as they graduated, after clearing hitches they faced due to incomplete fees for their studies inherited from past administration in the state.   They left for Sudan since 2014, when the past administration, before Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s regime came […]
News

Gov Emmanuel Applauds FG over location of oil & gas facilities in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

      …pushes for relocation of ExxonMobil’s HQ to Uyo     Governor Udom Emmanuel, has expressed the gratitude of the government and people of Akwa Ibom state to federal government for the planned location of NNPC oil and gas logistics centre in the state. The governor, who made his feelings known during the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica