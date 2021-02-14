APC chieftain, Okeke commends party leaders, advocates youth participation in politics

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and eminent businessman, Chief Daniel Okeke has applauded the efforts of the national leadership of the party under the chairmanship of Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State in galvanizing grassroots support for the party.

Describing the on-going membership registration and re-validation exercise as a welcome and timely development, the Chairman of Swiss Spirits Hotels, commended the leader of Abia APC Caucus, Senator Orji Kalu, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Chief Uche Ogah and other key stakeholders of the party in Abia State for working aggressively in mobilising support for the party.

Mezie Abia noted that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has attracted robust infrastructure to the South East, adding that Ndigbo will continue to support the President in its determined efforts to reposition the country.

Okeke made these assertions at the weekend in his Ubila Ututu country home on Saturday after re-validating his membership of the APC. He said: “The current registration and re-validation exercise of our party, APC will further strengthen the party across the country.

“In Abia State, we commend our leaders, who have taken the bull by the horns, by working tirelessly for the sake of the APC and Abians. “The welfare of Abians is paramount and the APC will clinch the governorship position in Abia State in 2023”.

Okeke furthrr said that the APC remains the ideal party to reclaim the lost glory of Abia State, adding that the 2023 general elections will provide an opportunity to young people to participate in democratic process and governance at all levels of government.

Like this: Like Loading...