APC chieftain, Okeke, salutes Orji

Chairman of Swiss Spirits Hotels and Suites and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Daniel Okeke has congratulated the newly appointed Executive Secretary of Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, on his appointment.

Describing the new head of NEITI as a thoroughbred and versatile public servant, who is compassionate about good governance and credible leadership, Okeke admonished Orji to sustain his leadership style in his role. The APC chieftain stressed that with the accomplishments of Orji in various positions, there is no doubt that NEITI will be re-positioned by the new helmsman. In a congratulatory message, the business mogul extended his greetings to family, friends and associates of the new appointee.

He said, “the appointment of Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji as Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI). “Judging from the robust achievements of the new appointee, it is a welldeserved appointment. “The new head of NEITI has the capacity to steer the affairs of the organization. I wish him well in his new task.” Okeke prayed to God to give Orji the wisdom and strength in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities.

