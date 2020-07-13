APC chieftain sues party over NWC’s dissolution

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kalu Agu, has dragged the party before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja challenging the dissolution of the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole- led National Working Committee (NWC).

Agu, a youth leader of the party in Abia State, is challenging the powers of the National Executive Council (NEC) to sack the national leaders barely two years out of their constitutionally guaranteed four-year term of office.

In a suit marked FHC/ ABJ/ CS/736/2020, the plaintiff is praying for an order of court setting aside the dissolution of the NWC by APC’s NEC meeting held at the Presidential Villa last month.

He is also praying the court for an order restraining the National Caretaker Committee led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, from parading themselves as national officers of the APC and from usurping the functions of the party’s NWC.

The plaintiff also prayed the court for an order restraining the National Caretaker Committee from putting into effect the resolution of the APC’s NEC meeting passed on June 25, 2020 and for another order against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing, dealing with or relating with the caretaker committee in whatever guise to usurp the functions of the NWC.

Similarly, the plaintiff also prayed for an order of mandatory injunction compelling INEC to continue to recognise the Oshiomholeled members of the NWC as the authentic national officers of the party.

In the suit filed on his behalf by Ukpai Ukairo and dated July 8, the APC chieftain is asking the court to strike down Article 17 of the APC’s constitution which provided for appointment of officers into the organs of the party for being inconsistent with section 223 of the 1999 Constitution and section 85 of the Electoral Act of 2010.

In a 44-paragraph affidavit in support of the originating summons, the plaintiff claimed to be one of the foundation members of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) under which he contested for the House of Representatives in Arochukwu/ Ohafia federal constituency of Abia State in 2011 and that after the 2011 general election the party, along with others, merged in 2013 to form the present APC.

Plaintiff further averred that he is an accredited APC member and that he was elected as the Abia State Youth Leader in April 2014 during the state’s congress held at Umuahia, adding that the national officers of the APC were also elected in 2014 in accordance with the party’s constitution. Insisting that the 1999 Constitution guaranteed four-year tenure for party officials, Agu averred that in breach of the same constitution on June 25, 2020, APC’s NEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, passed an illegal and unlawful resolution dissolving the NWC and also setting up an illegal caretaker committee of the NWC

