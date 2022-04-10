News Top Stories

APC Chieftain to Buhari: You’ve no clear vision for Nigeria

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna Comment(0)

…says president only ambitious

 

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for the current challenges which have bedeviled the country, saying “Nigeria is in a mess currently because Mr. President has no clear vision and economic team.”

 

Vatsa, former commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, made this known in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, also said that Buhari was more interested in attaining power which he had attempted three times before eventually clinching it in 2015 and 2019 than developing and securing Nigeria.

 

He said:”Buhari had his own agenda, which are not part of the APC manifestos. He is busy playing politics, he does not have an economic team, that is why the nation in general is in a mess.

 

“All the politicians around him are only thinking about the 2023 general elections; nobody is thinking or saying anything about the hunger and insecurity in the land. “The poor masses can barely feed; villagers and farmers have been chased out of their farmlands. This makes it so glaring that Mr. President did not come into power with any clear vision.

 

He was more interested in power than developing Nigeria.” While calling on Nigerians to follow credibility and not religion and tribe which won’t take the country anywhere, he said “anybody who is coming out in 2023 should be made to make their mission statements clear”.

 

The former Publicity Secretary of the APC in Niger state recalled: “we promised Nigerians change when we were campaigning and anything short of that means we have derailed. We need genuine change. We should stand on the party’s slogan. What does change mean? For me, it means good roads, good water, good health system, good education, uninterrupted electricity supply and security of lives and properties.

 

“The first responsibility of Mr President is to ensure the security of lives and properties, if Buhari builds good roads and bridges today who will ply the roads if human beings are dead.

 

There are killings everywhere in the country, enough of all these killings and insecurity across the country.” Expressing his dismay at the turnout of things, Vatsa said: “All the things we accused the People Democratic Party (PDP) of doing that were wrong are what the APC is doing and even doing worse. I have pains in my heart because I was the Spokesman of the party before and when APC came onboard, I know all the things I said.

 

We should not be seen doing them. “Let me remind my Party members, from Mr. President down to the least member that, when we depart this world everyone will go with empty hands. They should not be seen busy accumulating wealth that belongs to Nigerians and meant for the development of the country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG to sell three power plants for N434bn

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

Investors to take over Geregu, Omotosho, Calabar plants   Lagos, Abuja, Jos, PH stadia to be concessioned   The Federal Government has revealed that it was making arrangement to sell Geregu, Omotosho and Calabar power plants for N434 billion in 2021. The government also hinted of its plan to concession National Art Theatre, Tafawa Balewa […]
News Top Stories

Gulak was killed by armed bandits –Police

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Owerri

  The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former President Goodluck Jonathan’s aide at the time, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak. Gulak, the Police said, was shot and killed yesterday morning in the state while on his way to the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri to catch a […]
News

PDP may extend sale of Anambra guber form

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

There are indications that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may extend its sale of nomination forms for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election. Technically, the sale of the forms ended yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, but a source at the PDP national secretariat hinted of possibility of extension. “We may likely extend the date, but […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica