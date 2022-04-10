APC Chieftain to Buhari: You’ve no clear vision for Nigeria

…says president only ambitious

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for the current challenges which have bedeviled the country, saying “Nigeria is in a mess currently because Mr. President has no clear vision and economic team.”

Vatsa, former commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, made this known in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, also said that Buhari was more interested in attaining power which he had attempted three times before eventually clinching it in 2015 and 2019 than developing and securing Nigeria.

He said:”Buhari had his own agenda, which are not part of the APC manifestos. He is busy playing politics, he does not have an economic team, that is why the nation in general is in a mess.

“All the politicians around him are only thinking about the 2023 general elections; nobody is thinking or saying anything about the hunger and insecurity in the land. “The poor masses can barely feed; villagers and farmers have been chased out of their farmlands. This makes it so glaring that Mr. President did not come into power with any clear vision.

He was more interested in power than developing Nigeria.” While calling on Nigerians to follow credibility and not religion and tribe which won’t take the country anywhere, he said “anybody who is coming out in 2023 should be made to make their mission statements clear”.

The former Publicity Secretary of the APC in Niger state recalled: “we promised Nigerians change when we were campaigning and anything short of that means we have derailed. We need genuine change. We should stand on the party’s slogan. What does change mean? For me, it means good roads, good water, good health system, good education, uninterrupted electricity supply and security of lives and properties.

“The first responsibility of Mr President is to ensure the security of lives and properties, if Buhari builds good roads and bridges today who will ply the roads if human beings are dead.

There are killings everywhere in the country, enough of all these killings and insecurity across the country.” Expressing his dismay at the turnout of things, Vatsa said: “All the things we accused the People Democratic Party (PDP) of doing that were wrong are what the APC is doing and even doing worse. I have pains in my heart because I was the Spokesman of the party before and when APC came onboard, I know all the things I said.

We should not be seen doing them. “Let me remind my Party members, from Mr. President down to the least member that, when we depart this world everyone will go with empty hands. They should not be seen busy accumulating wealth that belongs to Nigerians and meant for the development of the country.”

