APC chieftain to Fayemi: Your govt has derailed

Your blackmail won’t distract us- Gov

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Otunba Olusegun Agbalajobi has said Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration may be the worst in the history of the state, lamenting its underperformance as evident in the state. Besides, Agbalajobi said the Fayemi-led second term administration had become one of the biggest disasters that had befallen Ekiti since its creation in 1996 in view of its lacklustre leadership being exhibited in piloting the affairs of the state.

In a statement yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, Agbalajobi said that Fayemi had made a great disappointment within the two years in the saddle in contrast with the performance of his predecessors, saying Fayemi’s administration had pulled the gear of progress of the state to reverse mode as his frequent absence from the state had further compounded the issue as it adversely impacted on the fulcrum of governance and development in Ekiti. But in swift reaction, Fayemi’s Special Assistant on Media and Public Communication, Mr. Segun Dipe, said the criticism was a crass display of viciousness and ignorance.

Dipe said the criticism showed the sheer desperation of Agbalajobi to pull down Fayemi-led administration at all cost, adding that no amount of blackmail will distract Fayemi from effecting socio-economic development in the state. He said: “I don’t blame Agbalajobi for not seeing the good work Governor Fayemi is busy doing because he is an outsider and he had lost touch with what’s happening in the state. I want him to call his people to tell him the situation of things. And I believe he would be ashamed with their responses.”

