APC chieftain, Tom Otuka, dumps party, joins Kalu’s APP

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Dr. Tom Otuka has dumped the party for the Action People’s Party (APP). Otuka would be formally received into the party tomorrow at Ndoki Resort, Ohanso-Ndoki by the governorship candidate of the party in Abia State, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu. Dr. Tom Otuka was the deputy governorship candidate to Ikechi Emenike – a factional governorship candidate of the APC in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Abia State. Otuka is a Russiatrained medical doctor and grassroots politician from Ndoki in Ukwa East Council Area. Recall that the APP had announced Prof. Osondu Akoma, from Ndoki as the deputy governorship candidate and running mate to the governorship candidate of the party, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu. Meanwhile, the Ngwa United Alliance (NUA) has expressed gratitude to Kalu and the APP for supporting a party’s stalwart, Prof Osondu Akoma to emerge as Deputy Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general election. Akoma, a dedicated, committed, well respected academician and technocrat from Ukwa bloc of Abia South senatorial district, will be running on the same ticket with former Chief of Staff to Abia State Government, Mascot Kalu who is the governorship candidate. Speaking to newsmen in Umuahia recently, a leading member of NUA, Chief Apollos Jacob described Akoma as a resultoriented man who over the years has put his experience of service to the development of humanity.

He expressed confidence that APP’s choice of Prof. Akoma as running mate to Mascot Kalu for the 2023 governorship election will ensure victory for the party. According to Jacob: “On behalf of Ngwa United Alliance, I want to express my unreserved gratitude to Mascot Kalu for standing by his words to ensure that credible leader from Ukwa Ngwa emerged as running candidate of the Enyimba party, APP for the coming elections in 2023. “Prof Akoma’s emergence as deputy governorship candidate is a welcomed development because he is a man who has the interest of Abia state and all Abians at heart. He is from a responsible Christian family as his father is a retired Venerable in Anglican Church.”

 

