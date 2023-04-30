APC Chieftain Wants DSS To Prosecute Those Accusing Tinubu, Shetimma Of Drugs, Terrorism

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tukura Kwayi, has called on the Department of State Service, (DSS) to investigate and prosecute those alleging that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a drug baron while the Vice Presidentelect, Senator Kashim Shettima is a terrorist.

Kwayi made the call in Abuja over the weekend while addressing the media over the state of the nation. The party chieftain also called on the leadership of his party to consider Senator Godswill Akpabio for Senate President and Hon. Muktar Betara for Speaker House of Representatives.

He stated that beyond competence, the duo have contributed immensely to the progress of the party He said: “Of significant importance is the current struggle for the leadership of the National Assembly where ordinarily competence, capacity and national integration and cohesion ought to be in the front burner and as such must be given preeminent consideration.

“It is in that spirit that we strongly root for His Excellency Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio as Senate President because we believe he has the capacity and the Pan Nigerian spirit to steer the wheel of legislative governance positively in the 10th Senate.

“Senator Akpabio, who is a prominent lawyer, cerebral politician and an uncommon administrator, has the wherewithal and the quality of mind having served as a two-term governor in Akwa Ibom State and is currently heading for his second term in the Senate , will definitely bring value and valour to the next administration.

“it is important to mention the fact that the South South geo-political zone where Akpabio hails from needs to be convinced that they have all it takes to be part of the mainstream of All Progressives Congress and empowering a stakeholder like Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, a former Minister of Niger Delta affairs is critical and fundamental in attaining that objective.”