APC chieftains commend Akwa’s performance at NDDC

A cross-section of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has commended the Interim Administrator/Chief Executive of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Efiong Akwa, for his leadership quality at the Commission. Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Uyo yesterday, they noted that Akwa’s determination to reposition the agency for the benefit of the people of the region was noticeable and commendable. Umana Okon Umana, managing director, Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, said he was particularly impressed with the interim administrator for paying outstanding debts to the contractors of the Commission. “From feedback and reports I’m getting, I must commend Mr Akwa for redeeming those debts owed by some contractors, many of them from Akwa Ibom people.”
Myanmar faces growing isolation as military tightens grip
Myanmar faced growing isolation on Thursday with increasingly limited internet services and its last private newspaper ceasing publication as the military built its case against ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Nobel peace laureate Suu Kyi was overthrown and detained in a Feb. 1 military coup that triggered mass protests across the […]
Drama as PRODA DG accuses National Assembly members of controlling contracts
*Onje: 'I remain board chairman' There was mild drama Wednesday at the ongoing investigations into the procurement violation at the Product Development Institute (PRODA) by the House of Representatives as the Acting Director General, Engr. Fabian Okonkwo declared that most of the contracts at the agency belonged to members of the National Assembly. Testifying before […]
Again, army snubs Lagos #EndSARS panel
T he Nigerian Army has again failed to appear before the Lagos state judicial panel on "#End- SARS". The panel was set up to investigate allegations of police brutality and the incident of October 20, 2020 where soldiers opened fire on protesters at the Lekki tollgate. The army was expected to appear on Saturday […]
