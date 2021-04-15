News

APC chieftains commend Akwa’s performance at NDDC

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

A cross-section of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has commended the Interim Administrator/Chief Executive of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Efiong Akwa, for his leadership quality at the Commission. Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Uyo yesterday, they noted that Akwa’s determination to reposition the agency for the benefit of the people of the region was noticeable and commendable. Umana Okon Umana, managing director, Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, said he was particularly impressed with the interim administrator for paying outstanding debts to the contractors of the Commission. “From feedback and reports I’m getting, I must commend Mr Akwa for redeeming those debts owed by some contractors, many of them from Akwa Ibom people.”

Our Reporters

