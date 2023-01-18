APC chieftains, members celebrate Faleke’s achievements

The members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikeja Federal Constituency, have celebrated the achievements of Hon James Faleke, representing the constituency at the House of Representatives. Speaking at a programme in honour of Faleke, the party members and chieftains said the lawmaker has been a worthy representative of the constituency. The APC chairman in Ojudo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Alhaja Olusola Kokumo, said Faleke is a man of the people. She said the people of the constituency is solidly behind his re-election bid.

He said: “It is very important for the people of Ikeja Federal Constituency o vote for Faleke because there is an adage that says to whom more is given, more is expected. “Faleke has been given to his constituency and so this is the time for us to pay him back. And is the reason why it is important for us to vote him back. “Faleke is a man of the people because of the way he operates among his people. You cannot cry to Faleke and you came back with that cry. He will wipe away your tears.”

