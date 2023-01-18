News

APC chieftains, members celebrate Faleke’s achievements

The members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikeja Federal Constituency, have celebrated the achievements of Hon James Faleke, representing the constituency at the House of Representatives. Speaking at a programme in honour of Faleke, the party members and chieftains said the lawmaker has been a worthy representative of the constituency. The APC chairman in Ojudo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Alhaja Olusola Kokumo, said Faleke is a man of the people. She said the people of the constituency is solidly behind his re-election bid.

He said: “It is very important for the people of Ikeja Federal Constituency o vote for Faleke because there is an adage that says to whom more is given, more is expected. “Faleke has been given to his constituency and so this is the time for us to pay him back. And is the reason why it is important for us to vote him back. “Faleke is a man of the people because of the way he operates among his people. You cannot cry to Faleke and you came back with that cry. He will wipe away your tears.”

 

News

FEC approves N8.9bn for Abuja roads, Lagos Airport

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal executive Council (FEC) has approved the total sum of N8.9 billion for the construction of roads in Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and extension of the runway at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos. The virtual FEC chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday approved N6.7 billion for the […]
News

Insecurity: History won’t be kind to APC – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said history will not be kind to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leaders due the spate of insecurity in the country in the last six years. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, restated its earlier allegation that the ruling party is behind the […]
News

2023: Bishop blames politicians for insecurity, growing poverty in Nigeria

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

The Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese, Reverend Stephen Mamza, has warned politicians “not to repeat the politics of the past that has retarded the progress of the country” ahead of the 2023 election. He decried insecurity, growing poverty and youth unemployment in the country. The Adamawa State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) […]

