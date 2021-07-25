APC clears all 20 LG Chairmanship seats in Ogun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared all the 20 chairmanship seats in the Saturday’s local government elections in Ogun State.

The Chairman of Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), Mr Babatunde Osibodu disclosed this in Abeokuta, the state capital Sunday.

Osibodu had earlier on Sunday morning announced the results of 17 out of the 20 local government areas.

The OGSIEC Chairman later announced the remaining three results and winners at 2:30pm.

According to Osibodu, the total number of votes cast in the chairmanship elections in the 20 local government areas in the state were 396, 641.

Announcing the results, Osibodun said: “I want to say that APC won all the chairmanship seats in the 20 local government areas in the state.”

He disclosed that, the results of the elections into all the 236 councillorship seats in the state would be released as soon as they were ready.

The OGSIEC Chairman expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the people during the elections, saying that the peaceful conduct made the election a success.

He also appreciated the law enforcement agencies for the role played in the success of the elections, adding that those who won should be magnanimous in victory.