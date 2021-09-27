News Top Stories

APC committed more resources to diversify economy than past govts –Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has committed more resources to diversify the economy than the previous administrations.

 

According to a statement at the weekend by Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser to the President of the Senate on Media and Public Affairs, Lawan said no past government had invested as much resources particularly in agriculture as the Buhari government.

 

Awoniyi said he spoke at the inauguration of a Poultry Farm Centre established by the National Agricultural Land Development Authourity(NALDA) in Gasamu, Jakusko Local Government Area of Yobe State.

 

The lawmaker said: “We have promised to diversify the economy of this country. For more than 50 years, our economy has been dependent on one single commodity and that is oil. “Oil does not provide so much employment opportunities.

 

There could be revenues but definitely not the mainstream opportunities in terms of employment. But when you diversify into agriculture, you would have much more people engaged, especially our youths who today are largely unemployed or underemployed.

 

“So, we are diversifying the economy through agriculture and we have done so much as a country, as a government, in the last six years or so. “No previous administration in Nigeria has committed as much funds, resources to agriculture than this administration.

 

And I stand to be contradicted, that if not because of resources that we have put in agriculture sector, Nigeria would still have been importing the food that we eat.

 

“But everyone knows that the rice import has gone so low, almost to nothing today. We used to spend billions of dollars every year to import rice but we have been producing the rice we eat.

 

“Of course we still have to work to stop smuggling of rice into Nigeria. But I want to assure you that the APC administration from local, state and Federal Governments will continue to work towards the diversification of the Nigerian economy.

 

“Only last month, the National Bureau of Statistics released the report that our economy has grown by 5.01 percent in GDP. That is to show that we are making progress.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PACAC: How high cost of governance worsens corruption in Nigeria

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…as minister,senator, other stakeholders brainstorm The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has expressed concerns over the high cost of governance, saying the development was partly responsible for the growing incidence of corruption in the country. According to PACAC, the current socio-economic challenges, occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, have made the need to cut the […]
News

Igangan killings: Stay away from S’West, Gani Adams tells Fulani herdsmen

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Wale Elegbede   Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday declared that the killing of some people in Igangan town, Ibarapa, Oke Ogun area of Oyo State, is evident that war is imminent in the country.   Adams, while condemning the gruesome murder of innocent residents of the town, warned Fulani herdmen and bandits to […]
News

…Oluwo extols Oba Oyewumi @95

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oluwo of Ogbomosoland in Osun State, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has congratulated the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade (III), on the celebration of his 95th birthday. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Alli Ibraheem, Akanbi said: “Ninety-five years ago, the chosen prince was born. His ascension as Soun Ogbomoso […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica