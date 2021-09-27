APC committed more resources to diversify economy than past govts –Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has committed more resources to diversify the economy than the previous administrations.

According to a statement at the weekend by Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser to the President of the Senate on Media and Public Affairs, Lawan said no past government had invested as much resources particularly in agriculture as the Buhari government.

Awoniyi said he spoke at the inauguration of a Poultry Farm Centre established by the National Agricultural Land Development Authourity(NALDA) in Gasamu, Jakusko Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The lawmaker said: “We have promised to diversify the economy of this country. For more than 50 years, our economy has been dependent on one single commodity and that is oil. “Oil does not provide so much employment opportunities.

There could be revenues but definitely not the mainstream opportunities in terms of employment. But when you diversify into agriculture, you would have much more people engaged, especially our youths who today are largely unemployed or underemployed.

“So, we are diversifying the economy through agriculture and we have done so much as a country, as a government, in the last six years or so. “No previous administration in Nigeria has committed as much funds, resources to agriculture than this administration.

And I stand to be contradicted, that if not because of resources that we have put in agriculture sector, Nigeria would still have been importing the food that we eat.

“But everyone knows that the rice import has gone so low, almost to nothing today. We used to spend billions of dollars every year to import rice but we have been producing the rice we eat.

“Of course we still have to work to stop smuggling of rice into Nigeria. But I want to assure you that the APC administration from local, state and Federal Governments will continue to work towards the diversification of the Nigerian economy.

“Only last month, the National Bureau of Statistics released the report that our economy has grown by 5.01 percent in GDP. That is to show that we are making progress.

