APC: Confusion trails consensus arrangement

P resident Muhammadu Buhari, the governors of the All Progressives Congress( APC) and theNational Working Committee (NWC) yesterday disagreed on the consensus arrangement that threw up the name of theSenatePresident, Senator Ahmad Lawan as the Presidentialcandidateof theparty.

The confusion came as the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu at noon announced Senator Ahmed Lawan as the consensus Candidate for the party. Adamu said the choice of Lawan was after due consultations. But swiftly, the APC governors and the Presidency dissociated themselves from the position of the APC National Chairman. Briefing journalists at the Aso Villa yesterday, the Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, said the position of the governors’ has not changed on the zone to produce the presidential candidate. According to him, the governors would not be part of the consensus arrangement of the APC National Working Committee (NWC). The governors had on Saturday in a resolution after their meeting said the South should produce the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 general election. There were 21 governors who signed the resolution which was presented to the President.

Also, the President had told thegovernors, and thenational leadership of the party to go and consider among the aspirantsaformidablecandidate that could win election for the party. But, yesterday, the APC National Chairman in a meeting with some party chieftains and governors announced the Senate President, Senate Senator Ahmed Lawan as the consensus candidate. To announce this to the media, the National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Argungun, said the National Chairman of the party; Abdulahi Adamu had announced during the NWC meeting that Lawan had been anointed as the consensus candidate of the party. He, however, went ahead to say the issue of consensus was never discussed at the meeting. He said Adamu only gave themtheinformation, adding that they were yet to discuss it. Argungun insisted that the NWC did not announce Lawan as the anointed candidate. He said: “We are trying to confirm the storymaking the rounds about Lawan emergingasaconsensuscandidate? “Distinguished members of the press, as you can see all of us are coming from the NWC meeting. We were fully briefed by our National Chairman, distinguished Senator Abdullahi Adamu and he did brief us that the Senate President, Lawan is the consensus candidate for the APC National Convention and that’s just for the information he gave us. “But it’s not an issue that has been discussed on the floor of the NWC… about two days ago, the northern governors had a meeting that the leadership of this country, under the leadership of the All Progressives Congress should go to the north. “And equally, the Southern governors also affirmed that. “So we, as members of the NWC, are also with the governors on what they have said and some minutes ago the governors on the North have gone to the presidency and have just briefed the president that they are still on what they said with regards to the power shift to the south.” Asked if the NWC was rejecting the position of the National Chairman, he said: “You see it’s just information he gave us, and it’s not an issue that has been deliberated on the floor of the NWC. It is information and all of us are entitledtoouropinion, weare all democrats and we can exercise whatever.” Also in the same light, the Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu issuing a statement distancing President Buhari from the consensus arrangement said, the President had on Monday afternoon cleared all doubts about where he stands on the choiceof apresidentialcandidate for the governing APC, declaringbeforetheparty’s14 governorsof northernstates thathehas“nopreferredcandidate,” and has “anointed no one,” and is determined to ensurethat“thereshallbeno imposition of any candidate on the party.” “Speaking at a meeting with the governors at the State House, Abuja, President Buhari said the party is important and its members must be respected, and made to feel they are important.” However, all the hotels in Abuja are fully booked as all thedelegates’havearrivedfor the Special National Convention taking place today

