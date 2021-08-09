APC congress: ‘Adopting consensus, sign of victory in 2023

News

The Chairman, Bagudo LocalGovernmentCouncil and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Mohammad Kaura DanAkimi, has commended Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu Abubakar, APC executives and party supporters for accepting the party’s decision to adopt consensus candidates in the just-concluded wards congress that was held last weekend in the state.

 

Fielding questions from journalists in his residence in Birnin Kebbi, the chairman said the adoption of consensus candidacy was a sign of progress in the party and a way of winning the 2023 general election in the state and Nigeria.

DanAkimi also prophesied that the ruling party, the APC, would rule the country for the next 20 years, because of what he described as the legacy the government was leaving behind.

 

He said: “You see, the party leaders had produced the quality of leadership at both the state and at the national levels, the party is surrounded with intelligent people which made it achieve the dividends of democracy.”

