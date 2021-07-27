Politics

APC Congress: APC inaugurates lobby committees, set to negotiate for youthful party excos

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ahead of the July 31 commencement of ward, local government and state congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC),  National Youth Leader of the party, Ismael Ahmed has advocated the robust  inclusion of the youth in various positions at all levels in the party hierarchy.

Stressing the imperative of active youth involvement in national polity, Ahmed urged stakeholders of the party across the country to engage the youth in driving the activities of the party.

The National Youth Leader made these assertions on Tuesday at the virtual inauguration of national and zonal lobby committees for youth inclusion in ward, local government and state congresses of the APC.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his youth-friendly policies, the National Youth Leader acknowleged the untapped potentials of the youth in nation building.

In his speech at the event, which reads in part, he said: “Prior to my being named the National Youth Leader of the APC, right from 2013 if I remember correctly, I have had the pleasure and privilege of working together with some, if not most of you, and exchanging thoughts and ideas on how the young people Nigeria can, not just become actively involved in politics, but in becoming part of the decision makers and implementers when it comes to political matters. All through that time, I always emphasized that we must “TAKE PART TO TAKE CHARGE”.

“Today, we all can agree that for some years now, we have been actively taking part. We the young people have always been the ever reliable foot soldiers during campaigns for elections at all levels. When political discussions pertaining to administrative policies and activities moved online to social media, we the young people became the first line of defense for the administration. At every turn, we have worked and played our part tirelessly.

“However, going by recent events, it is now quite clear that it is time we take charge. So how do we go about that? With the assignment before us today as members of National and Zonal Lobby Groups, the mandate is clear: to engage with Party Leaders, Governors, Legislators, Ministers, Elders and other critical stakeholders within our zones to ensure that many party positions are manned by the youth at the lower levels. “The reason for this is quite simple. The youth have endlessly shown that we possess the energy, the commitment, and the brains, of course, when sticking our neck out for the party. So it is only logical that same young people are supported to assume roles at various levels to run the affairs of the party, and it starts with what we have been tasked with as members of these committees.

“As we begin our assignment, I implore and urge every one of us to carry it out with the utmost dedication and commitment we are known for. While engaging the Party Leaders in the zones we have been assigned to, we should put forth compelling arguments with logic and reason as to why it is in the best interest of the party and the country at large, to have the youth involved in decision making for the APC. We should have it at the back of our minds that the positions for Youth Leaders at the Ward Level are reserved for persons not older than 35 years of age. For positions of Chairman, Secretaries and PROs, we should demand and negotiate for a certain percentage for the youth to occupy those positions.

“I believe we are all aware that some states are settling for consensus candidates in the Congresses. While that should not pose a problem, we should always remember that the ultimate goal is to ensure that whatever method adopted by any state and at any level must guaranty that young people are fully involved and get the most out of the process.

“Though we have all been assigned to specific zones for our engagements, members of different committees are free to reach out to one another for assistance in the form of contacts or introductions to any of the Party Leaders within our zones. The National Lobby Group will also be on hand to render assistance to Zonal Committees where necessary. This is to ensure that we deliver on our mandate, and achieve the goal before us, bearing in mind that our Party Congresses are already upon us, and Youth Members vying different positions at the Ward, LGA, State and Zonal Levels are counting on the success of our committees.”

In his remarks, Deputy Govenor of Kogi State, Hon. Edward Onoja, who is also a member of the National lobby group,  applauded the National Youth Leader for his initiatives at promoting youth participation in party activities, while highlighting the achievements of Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello in youth empowerment in governance and politics.

Speaking, a member of the National Lobby Group, Kabir Aregbesola, in his remarks, urged the newly constituted members of the lobby groups not to form parallel structures but work with the existing party structure in a bid to achieve the mandate of the respective committees.

He further stressed the need for exchange of success stories and challenges of the national and zonal lobby committees across the geo-political zones and states for the sake of achieving the desired objective of the lobby groups.

The committees are made up of seasoned professionals, politicians, youth and political activists, policy makers and government officials, with the mandate to drive the ceding of 10 percent of all positions in addition to the position of National Organising Secretary to the Youth in the forthcoming ward, local government and state congresses of the APC.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Injustice in APGA informed my return to APC, says ex-Lawmaker

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi

Former Majority Leader of the Anambra State House of Assembly, representing Anambra West State Constituency, Hon. Victor Jedeofor Okoye, has said that leadership failure and injustice in the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance, (APGA), informed his return to the All Progressives Congress, (APC).   Speaking to Sunday Telegraph on why he left APGA on the […]
Politics

‘Fayemi’s proactive leadership, key to management of COVID-19 in Ekiti’

Posted on Author ADEWUMI ADEMIJU,

Dr. Jimlas Ogunsakin is the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Public Health. In this interview with ADEWUMI ADEMIJU, he speaks on efforts of the state government towards managing the pandemic and the performance of his principal in the health sector How has Ekiti State government been able to […]
Politics

Migration: Rescuing Nigerians from human trafficking debacle

Posted on Author Ajibola Abayomi

Human trafficking is one illicit trade constituting nuisance against mobility of people in and across nations, being a modern day slavery involving the illegal trade of people for exploitation or commercial gain. Nigeria is not immune from this second largest crime network rated $150 billion in the global industry by the United Nations. Two thirds […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica