APC Congress Appeal Panel promises justice, fairness

The Chairman, Ward Congress Appeal Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Kwara State, Yusuf Bado, has assured party members in the state of justice and fairness in the discharge of the panel’s assignment.

Bado, who spoke at a meeting of APC faithful from the 16 local government areas of the state in Ilorin, promised that genuine complaints regarding the conduct of the party’s ward congresses would be addressed by his committee.

He said: “We came with some appeals already submitted by some members to the national secretariat in Abuja. However, those who have not submitted their appeals and still want to do so have today and tomorrow to do so. This is because the committee has only five days to submit its report.

“We want to assure members that we will be fair and just in the discharge of our assignment. We ask for your cooperation and support; members should create a conducive environment to us to do our job.”

The state’s Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari Abubakar, had appealed to members to embrace peace to enable the party to wax stronger in the state, saying “in any contest there will be a winner and also a loser, if you don’t win today, you can win tomorrow.”

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his deputy Kayode Alabi, commended members for the conduct of congresses in all the 193 wards of the state

