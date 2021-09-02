APC Congress: Aregbesola, Akpabio, Keyamo lose petitions

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Niger Delta Ministry, Godswill Akpabio; Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo; and Senator Magnus Abe are among those who lost their petitions as the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ratified the report of the appeal panel on the party’s ward congresses in July. The ministers are among top members of the APC that petitioned the committee over the conduct of the ward congresses in the constituencies. But the CECPC agreed with the conduct of the exercise, thus ignoring their petitions. The committee resolved at its meeting yesterday approved “the immediate inaugurationof ward executivesby state caretaker committees”.
Related Articles
We spent N3.4 bn on approved trainings –suspended NSITF MD
The suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Adebayo Somefun, has said the N3.4 billion alleged by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige to have been spent on “non existent training’ by his management was spent on approved trainings from 2017 to 2019. Somefun also accused the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: NCDC confirms 116 new recoveries
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 116 new recoveries across the country. The agency announced the new figure in its update for November 19, 2020, adding that 85 of the discharged patients are “community recoveries in Lagos state managed in line with guidelines”. A total of 61,573 COVID-19 patients have now […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
You’re more priceless than the most beautiful diamond, Alaafin tells Awujale
The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, has described the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, as a quintessential, visionary, redoubtable, and awesome Monarch whose legacies, life and times on the throne remain source of inspiration to other monarchs and the younger generation. In a congratulatory message through his Director of Media and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)