APC Congress: Aregbesola, Akpabio, Keyamo lose petitions

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Niger Delta Ministry, Godswill Akpabio; Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo; and Senator Magnus Abe are among those who lost their petitions as the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ratified the report of the appeal panel on the party’s ward congresses in July. The ministers are among top members of the APC that petitioned the committee over the conduct of the ward congresses in the constituencies. But the CECPC agreed with the conduct of the exercise, thus ignoring their petitions. The committee resolved at its meeting yesterday approved “the immediate inaugurationof ward executivesby state caretaker committees”.

