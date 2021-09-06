APC Congress C’ttee declares Amosun’s congress null, void

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) committee in Ogun State, Wale Ohu, has declared the parallel congress conducted by the faction of former governor, Ibikunle Amosun, at the local government on Saturday, as “null and void”.

Ohu hinted that the national leadership of the party may take punitive actions against Amosun and his loyalists and others who violated the party’s directive.

Ohu disclosed this while addressing the journalists on the conduct of the local government congress at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Abiodun and Amosun, a serving senator at the National Assembly, had been at loggerheads over who controls the structure of the party in the state.

Loyalists of Abiodun and Amosun conducted parallel congresses to elect executive officers of the party at both ward and local government levels.

But, the chairman of the seven-man committee responsible for supervising and conducting the congresses declared that the committee was unaware of any congress aside from the one by the Yemi Sanusiled state exco.

