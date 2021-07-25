News

APC congress: Dissecting Kalu’s letter to Abia APC

Posted on Author Ndidi Akabueze Comment(0)

Ahead of the July 31 commencement of ward, local government and state congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the country, Leader of Abia APC caucus and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Kalu, has through his letter addressed to Abia State chapter of the APC and subsequent press release demonstrated true democratic virtues by expressing equal (unbiased) support for all aspirants for various positions in the party hierarchy.

 

Kalu, who has sustained his cult-like followership in the political space since his first political outing as a member of House of Representatives in 1992, has come out to state categorically, that he has no  anointed candidate (s) in the forthcoming congress in the state.

 

Hence, there will be a level playing ground for all aspirants. The timely statement credited to Kalu has not only put to rest gossips and rumours that Kalu wants to hijack the party or influence the electoral process.

 

The statement has also reinstated and re-assured the teeming membership of the APC that the internal democracy of the party will be upheld.

 

In the said press release, Kalu also demonstrated that he is truly a progressive minded politician with passion for democratic process anchored on transparency and accountability.

 

As he mentioned, for the party to sustain its huge membership, party activities and pursuits must be allowed to follow due process and as such, all outcomes of party activities will be accepted in good faith by all and sundry.

 

The senator’s disposition will also encourage inclusiveness and active participation in party activities by the older and younger generation as nobody will drop names to curry favour or circumvent the electoral process. Kalu has further created a credible vehicle and process for Nigeria’s nascent democracy to grow

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigeria among worst hotspots for hunger –Report

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A recent Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) report indicate that Nigeria and three other Sub Saharan African countrues are the world hotsport for hunger. The report which said that Nigeria was the worse hit before now, however disclosed that Democratic Republic of Congo is emerging as the country with the world’s largest food crisis in […]
News

Sedentary lifestyle increases risk for cancer mortality

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, United States (US) said the total amount of time that people spend sitting was associated with a higher risk of death from cancer. These are the findings of their study published in ‘JAMA Oncology’. To this end, they said replacing some of the […]
News

Herdsmen killings: Reps seek FG’s intervention in Benue, Nasarawa, others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday asked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately provide relief materials to communities affected by herdsmen attacks, especially IDPs in Gwer-West Local Government Area and other affected Local Government Areas in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states. It said the materials should include food items, clothing, building materials, temporary shelter […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica