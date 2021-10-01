News

‘APC congress may not hold as member goes to court’

As the Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) plans to hold its state congress on October 16 in Calabar, the state capital, a member of the party, Mfam Asu has dragged the party to court to stop the congresses at the state and national levels.

He alleged undemocratic actions by the party as reason for his court action. However, New Telegraph stumbled on the court documents, which were filed by Asu at the vacation court in Calabar, but which has been returned to the Chief Judge, Justice Akon Ikpeme for re-assignment to another Judge because of the kickoff of the new legal year. According to the docu-ments filed by Asu, those to answer questions in the court are the APC; Governor Mai Mala Buni (Chairman Caretaker Committee); Senator Mathew Mbu Jnr. (Cross River State Chairman of Caretaker Committee); Governor of Cross River State and four others including the Chief of Staff; Special Adviser on Political Affairs to the Governor, Peter Ojie; the Chairman of Boki LGA, Pastor John Ewa and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st to 8th defendants. Issues listed for determination are: “Whether there is power in the 1st and 2nd Defendants to proceed to conduct the 31st day of July Ward Congresses and/or any Congress and National Convention by virtue of Sections 183 and 223 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended)?;

