APC congress: Senators, Reps team up against Ganduje

In what appears a gang up against Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, in Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) state chairmanship congress, two former governors of the state, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau and Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya and others National Assembly members mets behind closed doors yesterday at Mallam Shekarau Mundubawa residence to chat the way forward. Gaya, Shekarau and Senator Barau Jibrin, House of Representatives’ members, Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, Abdulkadir Jobe, met behind closed doors after realising that they were being shortchanged in Saturday’s election.

Although Gaya was said to have later withdrawn from the group, the two senators, Ibrahim Shekarau and Barau Jibrin and two House of Representatives members, Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada and Abdulkadir Jobe, signed a petition to the national headquarters of the party.

They said in the petition that; “In the circumstances, we in this forum have unanimously resolved that we reject in totality, the purported congresses said to be carried out by the state party leadership, at the ward and local government levels in the entire state, because of its exclusiveness and flagrant violation of all known civilized norms, rules and party guidelines.

