News

APC congress: Stake gets higher as Agballah, Ayogu, ex-Milad join Enugu chairmanship race

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

A former governorship candidate in Enugu State, Barr Ugochukwu Agballah; former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Fidel Ayogu, and former military governor to Gombe State, Group Capt. Joe Orji (rtd), have joined the race for the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State. Also in the race is Mr. Adolphus Udeh, former deputy chairman of the APC in Enugu State, and also a grassroots politician. But Agballah’s venture parinto the race seems to have taken political watchers in the state by surprise as his possible emergence would change the political dynamics in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Agballah was believed to have won the 2003 and 2007 guber elections, but was denied victory on both occasions. Although Agballah joined the party about two months ago, he has extensive political contact, having been a former campaign manager of two former governors of Enugu State; Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo and Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani, and such contacts he would bring to bear.

His co-contestants are however, no political neophytes; as Fidel Ayogu aside from being a former Ambassador was a former minority leader of the then ANPP in the National Assembly, former guber candidate of ANPP, former local government chairman (Igboze North), former commissioner and former state chairman of defunct UNCP among other positions he held in the past. Group Capt. Orji (rtd) on his part, aside from being a former military governor, was a former guber aspirant and former senatorial aspirant among other things.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Six dead, one injured in Ogun road crash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Six persons have died while one other sustained injuries in an accident involving a truck and a Honda Pilot Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) around Ogere on Lagos- Ibadan Expressway.   The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mr Ahmed Umar confirmed the accident to Sunday Telegraph in Abeokuta yesterday, […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: GOVS DISAGREE ON PROCURING VACCINES DIRECTLY

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With the second wave of COVID-19 r a v a g i n g Nigeria and the Federal Government’s seeming inability to quickly procure vaccines for Nigerians, some state governors are exploring the option of buying vaccines directly from manufacturers for their people. Such governors are already considering the idea of opening discussions with manufacturers […]
News

APC to increase membership registration materials to states

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Governor of Niger State and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration and revalidation committee, Sani Bello, yesterday said that more materials would be sent to states which have complained of shortage of materials. The governor said this at theparty’sNationalHeadquartersafterameetingwithDelta State APC stakeholders. According to him, the committee had received complaints from states […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica