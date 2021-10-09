APC congress: Stake gets higher as Agballah, Ayogu, ex-Milad join Enugu chairmanship race

A former governorship candidate in Enugu State, Barr Ugochukwu Agballah; former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Fidel Ayogu, and former military governor to Gombe State, Group Capt. Joe Orji (rtd), have joined the race for the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State. Also in the race is Mr. Adolphus Udeh, former deputy chairman of the APC in Enugu State, and also a grassroots politician. But Agballah’s venture parinto the race seems to have taken political watchers in the state by surprise as his possible emergence would change the political dynamics in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Agballah was believed to have won the 2003 and 2007 guber elections, but was denied victory on both occasions. Although Agballah joined the party about two months ago, he has extensive political contact, having been a former campaign manager of two former governors of Enugu State; Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo and Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani, and such contacts he would bring to bear.

His co-contestants are however, no political neophytes; as Fidel Ayogu aside from being a former Ambassador was a former minority leader of the then ANPP in the National Assembly, former guber candidate of ANPP, former local government chairman (Igboze North), former commissioner and former state chairman of defunct UNCP among other positions he held in the past. Group Capt. Orji (rtd) on his part, aside from being a former military governor, was a former guber aspirant and former senatorial aspirant among other things.

