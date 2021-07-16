News

APC Congresses: Don't hoard nomination forms, CECPC charges state chairmen

In preparation for the congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee on Friday warned the State Caretaker chairmen against hoarding of Nomination Forms.
The Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe gave the warning at the National Secretariat of the party, while briefing them of the preparation for the congresses.
AkpanUdoedehe said: “No hoarding of forms shall be tolerated.”
The Secretary decried the reports that forms were hoarded during the members’ registration and revalidation exercise of the party.
He said: “On behalf of the CECPC, may I thank you for the work you’re doing in your states, especially with the membership registration and peace-building.
“Although, there are some of the states that we’ve received complaints over the handling of the registration exercise, we shall not generalise it and we’ll see how to prevent it from happening in this context. This very exercise is so important for the progress of this party and we must get it right.”
Speaking more on the Congresses, AkpanUdoedehe said: “The party urges all stakeholders to encourage consensus arrangements because this is a family affair. It is also a constitutional provision in our party.
“The Local Organising Committees and selection of ad hoc officials should be done in consultation with all the stakeholders in each state.”
The Secretary also briefed the Caretaker Chairmen on the achievements made so far under the Caretaker Committee.

